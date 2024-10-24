Trae Young and Quin Snyder Give Their Assessment of Zaccharie Risacher's First NBA Game
The Atlanta Hawks are now 1-0 after defeating the Brooklyn Nets and there was a lot to like about how they played. One of the most anticipated moments in the game came when No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher checked into the game and on his first shot attempt, he nailed a three.
Overall, it was a bit of a struggle for Risacher in the game. He finished with seven points on 2-8 shooting and going 2-4 from the line. Despite the stat line, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder gave Risacher a lot of praise for how he played:
"Yeah, I thought he did a really good job. And when he's made shots, and what would, to me, the point of emphasis is you're not going to make shots every night, and how do you impact the game other ways, whether it's a pass or a cut defensively. And the other part of that is you don't stop shooting, because he's a really good shooter and I thought again it's hard to separate out one individual you know I know we're talking about that but you know collectively we got to take our, one another up and help each other be better and I thought he did that."
Hawks star point guard Trae Young gave Risacher the assist on his first bucket and he also talked about how the rookie played last night:
". Oh, yeah. It was great. It was great. I mean, that's first of many, many buckets and threes. Zacch's gonna hit. I mean, I know he didn't get a shot going like he's gonna this season, but that's part of it. He is gonna have a hell of a career. I mean, that shot, I mean, his shot is so pretty. So he's got to keep getting on the ball. He's gonna make a lot of shots for us and make our team a lot better."
Risacher does a lot of things well for such a young player, but there are going to be nights when his shot is not falling. He finds a way to make an impact regardless though and he will have a chance to improve upon his opening night performance when the Hawks face the Hornets on Friday.