Lou Williams Praises J.R. Smith on Twitter

Lou Williams Defends J.R. Smith on Twitter

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA veteran celebrated Smith's acheivements.

Atlanta Hawks backup guard Lou Williams is a busy man. The 35-year-old only tweets sporadically, but when he speaks, people listen. That's why it was so cool to see Williams giving props to former NBA shooting guard J.R. Smith. See the Tweet below.

First of all, shout out to J.R. Smith for becoming a standout student-athlete at North Carolina A&T. You are never too old to learn something new, try different experiences, or kick Gen-Z kids' butts in golf. The 36-year-old NBA champion is accomplishing all of those feats.

The jokes which Williams is referring to are most likely involving Smith's infamous mistake in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. However, what people forget is that Smith went on to win another championship with LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Despite Smith making the most out of a bad situation, he still had to deal with the fallout from the mistake for some time after. In a 2019 interview with the All The Smoke podcast, Smith went into greater detail and explained what was going through his mind during that moment.

It's great to see Smith bounce back from that unfortunate situation and Williams celebrating a friend's achievement. Positive vibes only in Atlanta. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news.

J.R. Smith has become a standout student-athlete since retiring from the NBA.
