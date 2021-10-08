    • October 8, 2021
    Magic Johnson Praises Trae Young Behind Scenes at NBA Event

    The Lakers legend was impressed with the Hawks point guard's playoff performances.
    Last night, a video began circulating online, which showed Magic Johnson shouting out Trae Young. The Los Angeles Lakers legend saw the Atlanta Hawks point guard at the filming of the 'NBA Lane' short film and had to show some love. Check out the video below.

    In case you had trouble hearing the exchange:

    Johnson: "You did your thing, man!"

    Someone on the set: "Please stop talking."

    Johnson: "That playoff was stupid!"

    Young: "I appreciate you."

    Johnson: "I want some more of that, alright?"

    It's awesome to see NBA legends encourage the younger generation even when reporters try to make something out of nothing from the short video clip. Although Johnson bleeds purple and gold, he is no longer the team president. However, that does free him up to do as much recruiting as he wants.

    The prodigy point guard quote-tweeted the video, further reciprocating the love and respect.

    Magic Johnson speaks for all of us (except for 76ers and Knicks fans) when he says he wants to see more of Trae Young going off in the postseason. Keep it locked in to AllHawks.com as we continue to provide breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

