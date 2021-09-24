After months and months of speculation, the Adidas Trae Young 1 releases one week from today, on October 1, 2021. In a press release, the company said:

The Trae Young 1 was developed in close collaboration with Trae himself, designed to support his multi-directional playing style and the unique ways in which he moves on the court. Pulling inspiration from the laceless N3XT L3V3L silhouette worn by Trae in his first NBA season, the shoes have a half-bootie construction paired with laces for extra support – leveraging BOOST cushioning in the heel for comfort, a LIGHTSTRIKE midsole for lightweight responsiveness, and a laceless forefoot for superior lockdown. “adidas and I worked very closely on my first signature shoe and I’m hyped to finally let fans get a hold of them. When you wear these, you’re repping that ice cold mentality and the entire city of Atlanta,” explained Trae Young. “This moment is really special as it’s a reminder to the next generation of hoopers that through hard work and focus you can achieve your dreams. Trae Young 1 is a symbol of that for me.”

In tribute to Trae’s ice-cold mentality and the music, culture, and legacy of the city of Atlanta, the Trae Young 1 will be available initially in five colorways.

ICEE – Trae’s Inspiration: “The first colorway in the collection is my official collaboration with ICEE, one of my favorite drinks growing up. I remember as a kid every day after school we would pick one up on the way home or after practice.” Available October 1 for $140.

Image courtesy of Adidas

ICEE Cotton Candy – Trae’s Inspiration: “Another colorway drop from the ICEE collab is Cotton Candy. One of my favorite sweets growing up was cotton candy. I stayed with the cotton candy ICEE in my cup. The color fade from blue to pink on the upper is so hard and the insoles themselves come with the opposite color fades as well.” Available October 1 for $140.

Image courtesy of Adidas

SO SO DEF – Trae’s Inspiration: “A part of my official collaboration with SO SO DEF, this colorway celebrates one of the most iconic record labels to ever come out of Atlanta. SO SO DEF runs deep in the culture of southern hip-hop and we wanted to pay our respects to Jermaine Dupri for the groundwork he laid in the city to be what it is in the music scene today.” Available November 5 for $140.

Image courtesy of Adidas

SO SO DEF ATL – Trae’s Inspiration: “This colorway is a shoutout and reference to a famous billboard in Atlanta that lets every passerby know who ran the town. On this one, the SO SO DEF logo is printed on the heel and in the sockliner with the exact phrase written on the billboard. Crazy ‘pop’ colors with the yellow and red throughout.” Available November 5 for $140.

Image courtesy of Adidas

Peachtree – Trae’s Inspiration: “Everybody in Atlanta knows Peachtree and West Peachtree. The two streets run parallel through the heart of the city and if you know, you know. This colorway has the all-over peach colored upper with the hints of green to represent the stem. It's got the ‘Georgia Peach’ printed on the sockliner with the street signs too, so this colorway is really reppin’ the city for sure.” Available November 19 for $130.

Image courtesy of Adidas

Apparel

Image courtesy of Adidas

The launch will also include three signature apparel items engineered to keep up with the level of performance, style, and all-day comfort Trae needs. Outfitted with Trae’s signature logo and rocking unique cutlines that mirror the Trae Young 1 footwear, the looks create head-to-toe connectivity across the collection. The apparel collection includes: Trae Quarter Zip Pull-Over ($80), Trae Pant ($70), Trae Short ($45). The apparel will be available on October 1.

Image courtesy of Adidas

Recommended For You

The Five Wildest Moments of Trae Young's Career (So Far)

Every NBA Record Trae Young has Broken

Trae Young Leads Through Philanthropy and Activism

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!