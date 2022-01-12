Heat at Hawks Preview: Midterm Test

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks face the Miami Heat twice in the next 48 hours. They are the two most important regular season games of the season. Over the past week, Travis Schlenk ripped the team, players voiced frustrations, and blockbuster trade talks are swirling.

If last spring and summer were a dream for Hawks players and fans alike, this fall and winter have been a nightmare. The Hawks are well outside of the playoff picture thanks to roster deficiencies being exposed over the first half of the season. Two wins against division rival Heat could help save this team.

Currently, the Hawks have the third-best offensive rating and fourth-worst defensive rating in the league. Despite getting players cleared from Health & Safety Protocols, they have lost seven of their last ten games. The only bright spot of the season has been the All-NBA level play of Trae Young.

'Ice Trae' averages 28 points and 9.6 assists per game, which makes him the only player to be top four in both statistical categories. Young's consistent play is offset by the whack-a-mole performances by his teammates, who rarely produce at a steady level.

Meanwhile, #HeatCulture stays winning. After revamping their roster this offseason, the veteran-led squad is third in the Eastern Conference and running away with the division. It's still Jimmy Butler's team, but Kyle Lowry has been the perfect compliment to the team which boasts the sixth-best net rating in the NBA.

But let us not sleep on Tyler Herro. After a sophomore slump, the volume shooter averages roughly 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. Herro is a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player. Read the previous sentence again.

Injury Report

The Heat list Dewayne Dedmon (knee) as questionable. While Jimmy Butler (ankle), Marcus Garrett (return to competition reconditioning), and KZ Okpala (wrist) have been ruled out.

The Hawks health has improved slightly. Sharife Cooper (right thumb sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery), and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) are questionable. Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful. Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) remains out.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 2-point favorites with the point total at 223.5. The Hawks have the third-worst record against the spread in the NBA. The Hawks have gotten through their COVID outbreak (even head coach Nate McMillan is back tonight). But, unless they play with uncharacteristic levels of passion, I'm going with the Heat to cover.

