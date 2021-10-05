Tyler Herro And Heat Blister Hawks In Preseason Game

October 5, 2021
Miami Heat Blister Atlanta Hawks In Preseason Game
Miami Heat Blister Atlanta Hawks In Preseason Game

The Heat repeatedly burned the Hawks defense in 125-99 victory.
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat repeatedly burned the Hawks defense in 125-99 victory.

Not even the beautiful weather in the Sunshine State could warm up the Hawks tonight. They were ice cold in their first preseason game against the Heat. Trae Young's first five shots rattled out on him, and the team struggled defensively from the jump. 

The lion's share of the credit for the Hawks defensive woes goes to Tyler Herro. One year to the day after snarling at the camera during the NBA Finals, the 21-year-old unleashed an epic performance, shooting 9-12 for 26 points.

After entering the third quarter down 74-58, things got worse for the Hawks. Trae Young exited the game shortly into the second half after taking a knee to the quad. Not long after, Coach McMillan pulled the remaining starters from the game, making way for the second and third units to play.

After the Heat completed the 125-99 blowout, McMillan gave credit to the Heat for their energy and execution. Two key areas where he wants to see improvement out of his team. "We were sloppy in execution, and they were more aggressive from start to finish. They out-scrapped and outworked us. They played with a lot more energy."

The question on everyone's mind was about the status of Young's quad. He confirmed that he was dealing with pain and swelling. Luckily, the team leader isn't concerned about the contusion. "I'm gonna be alright. I'll be good. Trust me."

It's hard to draw many positive outcomes from a preseason loss, but there were certainly a few highlights: 

The Hawks won't get much rest as they're hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. McMillan told the press that expected to play the younger players more in the second preseason game. Keep it locked into AllHawks.com as we continue to provide analysis and breaking news for your Atlanta Hawks.

Hawks Key Stats

John Collins - 14 points, 9 rebounds

Trae Young - 14 points, 3 assists

No image description

Danilo Gallinari - 14 points

Lou Williams - 13 points

Heat Key Stats

Tyler Herro - 26 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Bam Adebayo - 14 points, 5 rebounds

Max Strus - 14 points

Duncan Robinson - 13 points

