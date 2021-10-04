Where were the Hawks and Heat one year ago today?

Earlier this morning, in the scouting report for tonight's game, I mentioned how the Miami Heat were still in the bubble this time last year. That got us thinking about how much has changed in the NBA in one year. So, before the first matchup of the preseason, let's look back at where the Heat and the Hawks were on October 4, 2020.
Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler scored 40 points against Lakers in Game 4 of 2020 NBA Finals
- Tyler Herro gave us the snarl
- Solomon Hill played for the Heat
- Markieff Morris played for the Lakers against the Heat
- Jae Crowder was playing in his first of two NBA Finals in less than a year
- Victor Oladipo still had not been traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets
- Kyle Lowry still played for the Toronto Raptors
- P.J. Tucker still had not been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Milwaukee Bucks
- Meyers Leonard was still in the league
Atlanta Hawks
- Had not played since March 11, 2020
- Lloyd Pierce was still the team's head coach
- Nate McMillan had not yet been hired as an assistant coach
- Vince Carter was still on the roster and not yet in the booth
- Bogdan Bogdanovic still played for the Sacramento Kings before the botched trade with Milwaukee Bucks
- Lou Williams still played for the Los Angeles Clippers
- Gorgui Dieng still played for the Memphis Grizzlies
- Delon Wright had still not yet played for the Detroit Pistons or Sacramento Kings
The past year has been a whirlwind for everyone on the planet. But, even more so for NBA players. The NBA has evolved into a league that makes headlines 365 days a year. Hit us up on social media with your hot takes for the upcoming season.
