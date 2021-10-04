Where were the Hawks and Heat one year ago today?

Earlier this morning, in the scouting report for tonight's game, I mentioned how the Miami Heat were still in the bubble this time last year. That got us thinking about how much has changed in the NBA in one year. So, before the first matchup of the preseason, let's look back at where the Heat and the Hawks were on October 4, 2020.

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler scored 40 points against Lakers in Game 4 of 2020 NBA Finals

Tyler Herro gave us the snarl

Solomon Hill played for the Heat

Markieff Morris played for the Lakers against the Heat

Jae Crowder was playing in his first of two NBA Finals in less than a year

Victor Oladipo still had not been traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets

Kyle Lowry still played for the Toronto Raptors

P.J. Tucker still had not been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Milwaukee Bucks

Meyers Leonard was still in the league

Atlanta Hawks

Had not played since March 11, 2020

Lloyd Pierce was still the team's head coach

Nate McMillan had not yet been hired as an assistant coach

Vince Carter was still on the roster and not yet in the booth

Bogdan Bogdanovic still played for the Sacramento Kings before the botched trade with Milwaukee Bucks

Lou Williams still played for the Los Angeles Clippers

Gorgui Dieng still played for the Memphis Grizzlies

Delon Wright had still not yet played for the Detroit Pistons or Sacramento Kings

The past year has been a whirlwind for everyone on the planet. But, even more so for NBA players. The NBA has evolved into a league that makes headlines 365 days a year. Hit us up on social media with your hot takes for the upcoming season.

Recommended For You

Hawks vs. Heat Scouting Report

Vince Carter Documentary Debuts Online

Remembering Klay Thompson's Last Game Against Hawks

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!