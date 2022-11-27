Preview

Atlanta's game in Houston on Friday night was an embarrassment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray let their best-combined performance of the season go too far. The Hawks backcourt began mocking the worst team in the league before blowing a 16-point lead.

After the game, Rockets' players rightfully trolled Young on Instagram. Of course, there are always two sides to every story. Perhaps, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. had it coming to them - we know Green was flopping.

However, it was a rare slippage of class or sportsmanship from a stellar group of players. Now, Atlanta must keep that same energy as they host the Miami Heat. The same team that bullied them in an ugly gentleman's sweep during last year's playoffs.

Miami has been devastated by injuries, so it is not a true rematch. But hopefully, it gives Atlanta a chance to clean up their disastrous defense from Friday night and continue ironing out their offense. Either way, if you plan to show up teams - at least make sure they are competent.

Injury Report

Miami's injury report lists Gabe Vincent, Jamal Cain, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Tyler Herro, and Dewayne Dedmon are listed as questionable. Additionally, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo, and Omer Yurtseven are out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Clint Capela (dental pain) as questionable and Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee recovery) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-5.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 222.5

Money Line: Hawks (-213) Heat (+213)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their City Edition uniforms (black). The Miami Heat will wear their City Edition uniforms (white).

Recommended For You

Rockets Players Mock Hawks on Instagram

Hawks Expected to Dump More Salary Soon