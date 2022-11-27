Skip to main content

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (11-8) host the Miami Heat (9-11).
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Preview

Atlanta's game in Houston on Friday night was an embarrassment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray let their best-combined performance of the season go too far. The Hawks backcourt began mocking the worst team in the league before blowing a 16-point lead.

After the game, Rockets' players rightfully trolled Young on Instagram. Of course, there are always two sides to every story. Perhaps, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. had it coming to them - we know Green was flopping.

However, it was a rare slippage of class or sportsmanship from a stellar group of players. Now, Atlanta must keep that same energy as they host the Miami Heat. The same team that bullied them in an ugly gentleman's sweep during last year's playoffs.

Miami has been devastated by injuries, so it is not a true rematch. But hopefully, it gives Atlanta a chance to clean up their disastrous defense from Friday night and continue ironing out their offense. Either way, if you plan to show up teams - at least make sure they are competent.

Injury Report

Miami's injury report lists Gabe Vincent, Jamal Cain, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Tyler Herro, and Dewayne Dedmon are listed as questionable. Additionally, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo, and Omer Yurtseven are out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Clint Capela (dental pain) as questionable and Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee recovery) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-5.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 222.5

Money Line: Hawks (-213) Heat (+213)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their City Edition uniforms (black). The Miami Heat will wear their City Edition uniforms (white).

Recommended For You

Rockets Players Mock Hawks on Instagram

Hawks Expected to Dump More Salary Soon

Bogdan Bogdanovic's Recovery Taking Longer than Expected

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Miami Heat
Miami Heat

Hawks guard Trae Young shoots over Heat guard Tyler Herro.
News

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Rockets guard Jalen Green and Hawks guard Trae Young shove each other during a game.
News

Houston Rockets Players Troll Trae Young on Instagram

By Pat Benson
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dunks against Hawks guard Trae Young.
News

Houston Rockets Upset Atlanta Hawks 128-122

By Pat Benson
Trae Young dribbles past Rockets guard Jalen Green.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Kings guard Kevin Huerter passes the ball over Hawks center Clint Capela and guard Trae Young.
News

Atlanta Hawks Spoil Kevin Huerter's Homecoming

By Pat Benson
Kings guard Davion Mitchell passes the ball behind Hawks forward John Collins.
News

Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

By Pat Benson
Hawks majority team owner Tony Ressler stands courtside.
News

Atlanta Hawks Expected to Dump More Salary Soon

By Pat Benson
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland defends Hawks guard Trae Young.
News

Same Problems Plague Hawks in Loss to Cavaliers

By Pat Benson