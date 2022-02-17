It's well documented that the south, specifically Atlanta, runs the music industry. The city has had a tight grip on rap and hip-hop for a quarter-century, and there are no signs of it letting up anytime soon.

It's not uncommon to see Atlanta-born A-list celebrities cheering on the Hawks. Few, if any, teams have the young star-power at their games that the Hawks enjoy. Gunna, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, and of course, Quavo are regulars at State Farm Arena.

Quavo might be the biggest superfan, given his tight friendship with Trae Young. The rap group 'Migos' took Young under their wing right after he was drafted in 2018, and their friendship has grown stronger since that time. Now the friends have become teammates, at least in the virtual world, thanks to NBA 2K.

This is too cool. As the Hawks have heated up over the past month, so has Quavo. First, he released an absolute banger of a single 'Shooters Inside My Crib,' and now he's teaming up with 2K Sports. Check out what he posted on his official Instagram account below.

We love to see it. Personally, I'm still struggling to find a next-generation gaming console at retail price. So everyone who does have the game, sound off and let me know how good Quavo is on the game. In the meantime, stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

