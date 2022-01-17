Bucks at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Skip to main content
Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

The Hawks (17-25) host the Bucks (27-18).

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks are trying to end their losing streak against the reigning champs. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Monday, January 17, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Bucks Broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

National Broadcast: TNT

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Bucks Listen: Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network

Odds

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Moneyline: ATL +175, MIL -213

Total O/U: 229.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

