Bucks at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

The Hawks are trying to end their losing streak against the reigning champs.

Game Details

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Monday, January 17, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Bucks Broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

National Broadcast: TNT

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Bucks Listen: Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network

Odds

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Moneyline: ATL +175, MIL -213

Total O/U: 229.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

