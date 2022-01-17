Bucks at Hawks Preview: Hoops on MLK Day

Skip to main content
Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Hawks (17-25) host the Bucks (27-18).

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have lost five consecutive games and they are 4.5 games out of the play-in game. Such a thought would have been inconceivable back when they played the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals in July. 

Sure, it feels like the season is on the brink of collapse. But put all that aside, because we have hoops on MLK Day. No organization, let me repeat, no organization celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. like the Atlanta Hawks. 

They talk the talk and walk the walk. Their history of civic engagement and community activism goes year-round. In addition to being responsible corporate social partners, they also know how to put on a show. The church choir, the video tributes, and the 2020-21 City Edition uniforms (I know we all miss them) always leave me feeling inspired.

I say all that because I know Hawks fans are rightfully feeling down. But today is one of the best days on the calendar, and the city of Atlanta is on the national stage, so let's show the country what we're all about.

Trae Young leads the Hawks with 27.6 points and 9.3 assists. Thanks to the mini-maestro, the Hawks have the second-best offensive rating and fourth-best three-point percentage in the NBA. Unfortunately, they have the third-worst defensive rating and still can't find a proper Robin to Young's Batman.

The Bucks are struggling by their standards. They've dropped three of the last four games and have slid down to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. No surprise, Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team in points (28.5), rebounds (11.3), and blocks (1.5).

The 'Greek Freak' has two sidekicks in Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday who supplement the Buck's offense with just under combined 40 points per game. The Bucks have a roster full of veterans, and it's no surprise they have the sixth-best net rating in the NBA.

Injury Report

The Bucks are without Jrue Holiday (injury/illness), Langston Galloway (Health & Safety Protocols), and Brook Lopez (back) as out.

The Hawks injury report lists Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) as out against the Bucks. Both players missed Saturday night's game as well.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 5.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 229.5 points. Keep in mind that the Hawks have lost ten consecutive home games and have the worst record against the spread in the NBA. As always we will be live-tweeting the game and have a post-game recap for you tonight here on Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

