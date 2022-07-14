Hawks Coach Explains How Trae Young Will Play with Dejounte Murray

The general consensus among NBA fans is that the Atlanta Hawks are markedly better after trading for Dejounte Murray. However, there are some lingering concerns about how Murray will fit alongside another ball-dominant point guard in Trae Young. Yesterday, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan was asked how Young is preparing for playing off the ball more.

In an interview with NBA Radio on Sirius XM, McMillan said, "Well, this past season prepared him for that. He saw a lot of box-and-one. He saw a lot of teams double-teaming him in every pick-and-roll scenario. He saw bigger defenders, and teams were basically selling out and face-guarding him and taking the ball out of his hands. Miami did that and did a really good job of taking the ball out of his hands, and we had to run him off the ball, which is something we can do."

McMillan continued, "It's something he and I talked about really all season long. He saw it firsthand against an elite defensive team in the Playoffs, and he knows that has to be a part of his game. Or he has to add to his game, is playing off the ball, coming off some screens, running on the baseline. But you need a guard who will be able to initiate that type of offense, and Murray will be able to do that."

The Atlanta Hawks had one of the best offenses in the NBA during the 2021-22 season. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

McMillan is correct in saying the Heat forced the ball out of Young's hands during the playoffs. Despite facing every defensive scheme imaginable during the regular season, Young led the NBA in total points and assists. But Young only averaged 15.4 points on 31.9% shooting against the Heat in the Playoffs.

The addition of another All-Star guard in Murray will only make Young's life easier when faced with the best defenses. Now it is up to the two All-Stars and McMillan to execute. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

