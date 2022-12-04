The entire Atlanta Hawks fanbase has held its collective breath since Friday afternoon. Following the game-day shootaround, Trae Young was suddenly listed on the injury report as questionable for the Denver Nuggets game due to right shoulder soreness.

A few hours later, the Twitter account @HawksFanTV stated that a "heated argument" between Hawks coach Nate McMillan and an unnamed player occurred during the shootaround.

Fuel was added to the fire when Trae Young was not present with his teammates on the bench during the game. While Young did live-tweet encouragements to his teammates, no explanation was offered for his absence until now.

Nate McMillan speaking to Trae Young during the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta had its first practice since the Denver game on Sunday morning. Young participated in practice but was not made available to the media afterward.

Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked McMillan about Young's unexplained absence. McMillan said it was a "miscommunication" but declined to delve further into the subject.

There is still a scarcity of facts surrounding the alleged disagreement between McMillan and Young. However, Young has not enjoyed a good season by his lofty standards this season. The All-NBA point guard is posting career-low shooting percentages.

Despite the drama and injuries that have beset Atlanta, the Hawks are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 13-10 record. Tomorrow night the Oklahoma City Thunder roll into State Farm Arena, and fans hope to see a matchup between Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

We are still awaiting an official injury report for tomorrow's game. However, Young is expected to play. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

