Atlanta Hawks Warm-Ups Getting Sponsor Patches (Soon)

Why is the NBA playing games without so many of its players? Why are they jeopardizing the health of teams rosters and personnel? Why have they allowed grotesque ads to be sewn onto hallowed uniforms? In the words of Mr. Krabs, "Money!"

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, the NBA Board of Governors approved an additional sponsorship patch for team uniform sets for the 2021-22 season. The upcoming 'Shooting Shirt Patch Program' allows teams to include branded sponsor patches on both shooting shirts and warm-up jackets.

"The new additional patch will be 3" x 3" in size, and be located either on the currently blank right sleeve, opposite the league's NBA 75th diamond logo, or on the left chest, adjacent to the existing team logo location. Logo placement will be a team-by-team decision." - Nick DePaula of ESPN

Ah, wonderful. Teams can either add the patch of their existing jersey sponsor or seek another revenue stream elsewhere. One interesting wrinkle in the agreement, if a team opts not to incorporate a marketing partner's logo in its shooting shirt or warm-up jacket, they could instead place a team initiative slogan in that real estate. So yeah, I don't think we have to worry about franchises passing up on more money.

