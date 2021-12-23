Atlanta Hawks Warm-Ups Getting Sponsor Patches (Soon)

Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    NBA Approves Ads for Shooting Shirts
    Publish date:

    NBA Approves Ads for Shooting Shirts

    It's about the money.
    Author:

    © Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    It's about the money.

    Why is the NBA playing games without so many of its players? Why are they jeopardizing the health of teams rosters and personnel? Why have they allowed grotesque ads to be sewn onto hallowed uniforms? In the words of Mr. Krabs, "Money!"

    According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, the NBA Board of Governors approved an additional sponsorship patch for team uniform sets for the 2021-22 season. The upcoming 'Shooting Shirt Patch Program' allows teams to include branded sponsor patches on both shooting shirts and warm-up jackets.

    "The new additional patch will be 3" x 3" in size, and be located either on the currently blank right sleeve, opposite the league's NBA 75th diamond logo, or on the left chest, adjacent to the existing team logo location. Logo placement will be a team-by-team decision." - Nick DePaula of ESPN

    Ah, wonderful. Teams can either add the patch of their existing jersey sponsor or seek another revenue stream elsewhere. One interesting wrinkle in the agreement, if a team opts not to incorporate a marketing partner's logo in its shooting shirt or warm-up jacket, they could instead place a team initiative slogan in that real estate. So yeah, I don't think we have to worry about franchises passing up on more money.

    Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis. 

    Recommended For You

    Trae Young Stars in Christmas Day Commercial

    John Collins Brand is Expanding

    Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    NBA approves sponsor ad patches for team's warm-ups and shooter shirts.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Warm-Ups Getting Sponsor Patches (Soon)

    14 seconds ago
    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Everything You Must Know

    37 minutes ago
    The Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season on December 23, 2021.
    News

    Hawks vs. 76ers Preview: Next Man Up

    41 minutes ago
    Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez (33) makes a move against Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Shorthanded Magic Beat Undermanned Hawks 104-98

    11 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is eligible for contract extension.
    News

    Kevin Huerter Enters NBA Health & Safety Protocols

    16 hours ago
    Lou Williams is the latest Atlanta Hawks player to test positive for COVID-19 on December 22, 2021.
    News

    Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Test Positive for COVID-19

    22 hours ago
    Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) go after the loose ball during the second half at Amway Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Game Day Information

    Dec 22, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Magic Preview: Both Teams Back in Action

    Dec 22, 2021