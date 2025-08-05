New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Nic Claxton to Charlotte, Hawks Land Former Gonzaga Star
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
After being one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, Brooklyn did not get the lottery luck they were hoping for, falling to the No. 8 pick. The Nets have the most money available to spend in the league and made five first-round picks in this year's draft, as well as trading Cam Johnson to Denver for Michael Porter Jr and a 2032 1st round pick. It seems like the Nets are prepared to be in the lottery again next season, but could there still be moves out there to make?
Charlotte has had an underrated offseason. Sure, they have not made any big-time moves to try and propel themselves to the top of the East, but the franchise seems to have a direction and is piling up assets in its rebuilding phase. The most glaring weakness for the Hornets is at center, where rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner might be the starter at the beginning of the 2025-2026 season. While Kalkbrenner might be a fine player down the line, rookies are going to struggle. Could there be an upgrade out there for them?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Drew Timme
Hornets Receive: Nic Claxton
Nets Receive: Josh Green, Pat Connaughton, a lottery protected 2027 1st round pick (from CHA, via MIA), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta needs a third big, and Timme has shown some intriguing skills during his time with Brooklyn last season and is a low-risk/solid-reward type of player to round out this roster. In nine games played last season, Timme averaged 12.1 PPG and 7.2 RPG in nearly 30 minutes per game. It is tough to figure out how good Timme actually was because the Nets were so bad last season towards the end, but he is a very low-cost player and a good last player in. Perhaps the Hawks could continue to let him grow in one of the best G-League franchises around.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Timme was not a strong shooter and has limited upside as a defender due to a lack of athleticism. He might have been able to put up stats on a bad team, but could be contribute for the Hawks in a meaningful way next season? I have my doubts.
Why the Nets do this trade: They move Claxton, get a very good young player in Green back, and allow Day'Ron Sharpe to become the full-time center while freeing up more financial flexibility for the future. Yes the pick is lottery protected, but knowing Miami, it likely will convey as the Heat are rarely in the lottery. Having more shooters around a point guard like Egor Demin is the best pathway to success for the Nets this season in terms of figuring out how this roster fits together.
Why the Net's don't do this trade: Can they get more for Claxton? It feels like another team might top this offer and give them more useful players.
Why the Hornets do this trade: If they did this, it is not impossible for the Hornets to become a play-in team. They don't have a viable center on the roster right now and Claxton, while possibly overpaid, is a huge upgrade, especially if he can get back to his form from two seasons ago. A lineup of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Kneuppel, Miles Bridges, and Claxton is very intriguing and he comes at a good cost.
Why the Hornets don't do this trade: Claxton is limited on offense and he has not gotten back to his defensive player of the year type of play that he showed two seasons ago. He could end up being an overpaid player, even if he is an upgrade.
Summary
The Nets could move Claxton and if so, the Hornets should be one of the first teams to get in line. The Hawks could try and round out their roster with a player like Timme, who could devleop along with the other young players on the roster while serving as the third big.