Could the Hawks Attempt to Make A Blockbuster Trade For Star Memphis Center?

The first big trade of the NBA season went down this week when the Atlanta Hawks dealt star point guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards. It marked the end of an era for the Hawks as Young is one of the best and most popular players in franchise history.

Now, the Hawks are pivoting to a new era. I don't just mean that they now have CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, but they also have options with the way that they build their roster. With McCollum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kennard, they have over $70 million in expiring contracts. They could try to flip those contracts in a big trade before the deadline, or they could wait until the summer and use the cap space that they have to try to fill out their roster.

Atlanta had been heavily linked to Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, but the latest injury news for Davis should eliminate that possibility, at least until the summer, if not completely. If the Hawks are still looking to land a star big man, where could they turn?

While it might be a longshot, you could make the case that they should call about Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr.

Next big target?

Jan 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It would make some sense for the Hawks to try and land Jackson Jr. He is one of the best defenders in the league and a solid floor spacer as well. His contract is very manageable and he would fit in with their young core.

But is he even available?

Memphis started a retooling with their roster last summer when the sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a big package of draft picks. The latest reporting suggests that they are now listening to trade offers for point guard Ja Morant and if Morant was indeed moved, it would leave Jackson Jr as the only one of their "big three" core that they had wanted to build around. Would Memphis pivot to also trying to move him for the best offer or would they try to build around him?

That is the big question. Memphis has shown no indication that they are ready to entertain further blowing things up on their roster, but it would make some sense.

In a recent report around Morant's trade value across the league, NBA insider Jake Fischer had this note on Jackson Jr and the Hawks potential interest:

"The sense I have, at this juncture, is that Memphis wants its rebuild to revolve around Jaren Jackson Jr. after the Grizzlies made salary-clearing moves this past offseason to enable them to renegotiate and extend Triple J’s contract.



Some around the league actually viewed that chain of events as the unofficial shift for the franchise to become Jackson-centric rather than Morant's team. The sample size is undeniably small, but Memphis produced an encouraging 7-2 stretch in November during games Jackson played without Morant at his side.



That stance, mind you, is not going to stop rival teams from calling to inquire about the availability of the 6-foot-10 forward affectionately known as “Trip’ in The 901.



Interested clubs are going to call and backchannel in the hope that Jackson -- whether or not Memphis wants to make him their lead cornerstone — might feel differently.



Numerous rival executives have been whispering about Jackson all season ... trying to whisper into existence, perhaps, that the 26-year-old would seek an exit. One inevitably wonders whether teams like Toronto and Atlanta, previously confirmed suitors for Dallas' Anthony Davis, will attempt to test Memphis’ resolve for keeping Jackson now that the Mavericks' big man is going to miss an extended amount of time with ligament damage in his left hand."

It would not be hard for the Hawks to match the salary needed to acquire Jackson Jr, but it would be a hefty price of draft picks to go out and Memphis would assuredly want the 2026 draft pick that the New Orleans Pelicans sent to Atlanta last summer. The Hawks have reportedly maintained that the pick is untouchable in trade talks, but you can bet Memphis would push for it.

The Hawks have options now with their roster and how they go about constructing it. Jackson Jr does not appear to be available, but if he were, it would make some sense for the Hawks to pursue.

