New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends De'Aaron Fox to Milwaukee, Kyle Kuzma and Picks to The Spurs
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Milwaukee made one of the most stunning moves in recent memory when it decided to stretch and waive Damian Lillard's contract to make room to sign Pacers center Myles Turner. This franchise appears to be going all out in its attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. Is it going to work? So far, it appears to be, but the Bucks have a ways to go to make their roster a championship contender. What other moves could they make to try to improve their roster? Their backcourt is the obvious answer, but the team could still use talent anywhere.
The Spurs made a huge midseason trade for star point guard De'Aaron Fox, but due to Victor Wembanyama having to miss the rest of the season with an injury, the Spurs missed the playoffs again. They hit it big in the draft lottery yet again, though, when they moved all the way up to the second pick and got an elite prospect, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. Now, the Spurs who have Fox (who is up for an extension), last year's rookie of the year Stephon Castle, and Harper. How will these guys co-exist? Could Fox be the odd man out at some point so the Spurs can grow their young core together? Maybe they just wait until Harper is ready to take the reins or they try to to cash in on Fox's value now.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Andre Jackson Jr
Spurs Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Gary Harris, Tyler Smith, an unprotected 2031 1st round pick swap (via MIL), and a 2032 1st round pick swap (via MIL)
Bucks Receive: De'Aaron Fox and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta can get a cheap guard to round out their roster and one that is a solid defender as well. He is also a 38.5% career three-point shooter, though it is on low volume. The Hawks have been adding shooting to the roster this offseason, and can bet on Jackson improving with their team. They stay below the luxury tax, and if needed, he can spend time in College Park with the Hawks' G-League team, which is among the best in the NBA. This is a cheap addition with upside to round out the roster.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They could use another center/big or another small forward instead of another guard
Why the Bucks do this trade: Milwaukee is all in on trying to keep Giannis happy and keep him in Milwaukee, which is why they have done what they have done this offseason. If Fox were to become expendable due to the Spurs guard situation, the Bucks should pounce. A trio of Fox, Antetokounmpo, and Turner is not perfect, but in a weak Eastern Conference, they can contend and it should make Giannis happy. The price is high, but if it makes them contenders, it is worth it.
Why the Bucks do this trade: If this flames out and they have to give up these assets, the future gets really bleak in a hurry for the Bucks.
Why the Spurs do this trade: This might seem like a loss of a trade for the Spurs in terms of players, but this is another forward-thinking move for a team that has the best young player in the league in Wembanyama. This allows Harper to take over the starting point guard position and grow along with Wembanyama and Castle. They can either wait and see if the Bucks falter and hope those picks become great values or use them in a trade if Antetokounmpo ever becomes available.
Why the Spurs don't do this trade: There are plenty of reasons. It makes them worse and less likely to make the playoffs this season, no matter how good Wembanyama is. The Spurs get worse on the court in the immediate future and Kuzma has not been a winning basketball player since winning a title with the Lakers in 2020. The picks are nice, but there might be too much immediate downside for the Spurs to do this.