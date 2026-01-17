Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Game Preview, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineups for Today's Matchup

The Atlanta Hawks have not played their best basketball as of late and it primarily comes down to being bad at the margins.

In their last game against Portland, the Hawks practically gave the game away through their turnovers. They had 18 turnovers that the Blazers turned into 24 points. Before that, the Hawks faced a Lakers team that looked ready to implode and got beat up on the boards, 47-32. One of the worst defenses in the NBA grabbed 37 defensive rebounds to Atlanta's 20. These are the little things that make the difference throughout the season and thus far, the Atlanta Hawks have not shown they are capable of consistently doing those things.

They'll have to be much better than their previous run of form if they want to beat Boston. While many expected the Celtics to take a step back after Jayson Tatum's injury, they've surprisingly established themselves as one of the five best teams in the East and currently sit at the No. 2 seed. The Hawks have had some surprising upset wins over the Celtics in past seasons, so they'll need to channel that effort into tonight's game.

By the Numbers

Atlanta's offense has been strong throughout the season, but they are in a funk right now. The absences of Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis are starting to linger in a way that the Hawks do not seem able to overcome. Nevertheless, they are still 8th in points, 7th in FG%, 6th in 3P%, 24th in FT%, 25th in rebounds (26th in OREB, 17th in DREB), 1st in assists, and 16th in turnovers per game. They're 19th in offensive rating this year.

The defense did better against Portland, but there's still no semblance of consistency and their performance is highly dependent on the opponent. The Hawks' defense ranks 25th in points allowed, 23rd in FG% allowed, 13th in 3P% allowed, 26th in rebounds allowed, 5th in steals, and 17th in blocks. They're 16th in defensive rating this year.

The counting stats don't provide many indications that the Celtics are one of the league's best offenses, but the advanced numbers indicate Boton can score with the best of them. They're 14th in points, 12th in FG%, 9th in 3P%, 11th in FT%, 12th in rebounds (6th in OREB, 18th in DREB), 29th in assists, and 1st in turnovers per game. While they don't have one elite skill, the combination of competence in many different areas has led them to 2nd in offensive rating.

Boston's defense isn't at the same level it was during their championship run, but it's still a very effective unit. The Celtics are 2nd in points allowed, 3rd in FG% allowed, 23rd in 3P% allowed, 5th in rebounds allowed, 20th in steals, and 8th in blocks. They're 15th in defensive rating this year.

Three Reasons the Hawks Can Win This Game

One of the best parts of the Hawks' offense is their three-point shooting. Even though the last two games haven't really seen that trend hold true, Atlanta is still one of the five best teams from beyond the arc by 3P%. They are also 9th in three-point attempts, so this isn't a case of hesitancy to take those shots. The Celtics haven't been great at running teams off the three-point line this season, so big games from one or multiple of Vit Krejci, CJ McCollum, or Nickeil Alexander-Walker from deep could swing this game in Atlanta's favor.

The battle between Onyeka Okongwu and Neemias Queta at center will be very interesting to watch. Despite the Hawks playing a sloppy game against Portland, Okongwu had an excellent game against a very solid center in Donovan Clingan. Despite Clingan grabbing 12 rebounds, Okongwu decisively outplayed him with 26 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, and one block while hitting five three-pointers. Queta has been a very good defender this season for Boston - the Celtics are 9.9 points per 100 possessions better on that end when he is on the court (96th percentile).

Unsurprisingly, the Celtics are one of the most three-point-reliant teams in the NBA. A whopping 46.7% of their shots (3rd in the NBA) and 40.2% of their points (2nd in the NBA) come from three-pointers. They heavily lean into the natural variance of this approach, and if they come out cold, it provides a great opportunity for Atlanta to take an early lead.

Three Reasons The Hawks Might Lose This Game

The main focus of this game is going to be Jalen Johnson vs Jaylen Brown. Both players have taken massive leaps this season, but Brown's production has been on a different level. He is averaging a career-high 29.4 points on 58.5 TS% to go with 6.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Before the Portland game, Johnson was averaging 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 8.1 assists on 60.9 TS%. His muted output of 12 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists is a testament to the fact that even his quiet games can be plenty effective. Brown will be arguably the toughest assignment Johnson has had on defense all year, and it'll be interesting to see how he handles it.

One of the most underrated parts of Boston's success this season has been its depth. Even when one or both of Brown and Derrick White are having bad shooting nights, the energy that pieces like Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh bring cannot be easily replicated. Despite being so young, both of these players give a ton of effort on defense and fight for rebounds in a way that previous Celtics reserves did not. Luka Garza has also turned himself into a playable backup center, which only adds to how deep they run with contributors.

Furthermore, Boston is well-equipped to take away the strength that the Hawks rely on. They're a pretty good transition defense, The Hawks are 5th in points immediately after forcing the other team into a turnover, but the Celtics are the best team in the league at minimizing the amount of points that can be received off turnovers. The Celtics are also extremely good at not turning the ball over, which has given opponents fewer opportunities to get back into the game.

Injury Report

Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher are both out while Dyson Daniels is questionable.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum and Josh Minnot are out while Payton Pritchard is day-to-day.

How to Watch

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Tip-off time: 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Projected Starting Lineups

Hawks

G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G - Dyson Daniels

F - Vit Krejci

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Celtics

G - Payton Pritchard

G - Derrick White

F- Jaylen Brown

F- Sam Hauser

C- Neemias Queta

