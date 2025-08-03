New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jonathan Isaac to Minnesota, Donte DiVincenzo to Orlando
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Orlando got the offseason started with a massive trade for Desmond Bane, but they have been relatively quiet since. They signed Tyus Jones to a nice deal for next season, but this team could still use more shooting and another ball handler in the backcourt. They have plenty of size and defense, but they could use more ability on the offensive end. What kind of upgrades are out there?
Minnesota was mentioned as a team for Kevin Durant, but other than that, the Timberwolves were focused on bringing back their own talent. They re-signed Julius Randle and Naz Reid, but had to let Nickeil Alexander-Walker go. Could Minnesota look to add more proven depth to its bench on defense? They could be a veteran acquisition or two away from finally making it past the Conference Finals to the NBA Finals?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Mike Conley, a 2026 2nd round pick (via MIN), and a 2029 2nd round pick (via MIN)
Wolves Receive: Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Receives: Donte DiVincenzo and an unprotected 2032 1st round pick swap (via MIN)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a veteran backup ball handler who can be a key veteran presence for a team that is looking to make a big push in the playoffs this season. While Conley might not be of huge use in the playoffs, he can be a good veteran to play in the regular season and gives the Hawks an accomplished floor general to back up Trae Young. Conley also has plenty of familiarity with head coach Quin Snyder from their days in Utah.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Conley really struggles on defense and likely can't be on the floor in the playoffs. This move also puts the Hawks in the luxury tax, which they have not paid under owner Tony Ressler. Would Conley take important minutes away from Kobe Bufkin and Vit Krejci?
Why the Timberwolves do this deal: Isaac is one of the best defenders in the NBA and can even back up Rudy Gobert if needed. While they might miss DiVincenzo's shooting, Isaac raises their defensive ceiling, and they can hope that young players like Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon can help replace DiVincenzo on the offensive end. Minnesota would have one of the best defenses in the NBA and gets more financial flexibility.
Why the Timberwolves don't do this deal: Isaac is often injured and is not a great offensive player. DiVincenzo provides a crucial role off the bench for Minnesota and it is no guarantee that they could replace him if they move him. How much better would Minnesota be if they made this deal? Is it worth giving up a pick swap to do it?
Why Orlando does this deal: They continue to upgrade their shooting on offense. Orlando's three-point shooting was a huge issue for them last season and getting Desmond Bane does help with this, but it is not the only move they should make. They can move off of Isaac's deal and continue to put more shooting around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Why Orlando does not do this deal: If they would rather have Isaac and keep a strong defender. DiVincenzo provides them with shooting and ball handling, but not much in the way of defense. Orlando wants to have better shooting, but they can't lose their identity on the defensive end.