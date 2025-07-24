New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Karl-Anthony Towns to Brooklyn, Nic Claxton to The Knicks
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
The Knicks hired Mike Brown to be their new head coach and made some good bench moves to give them depth, signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. They have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, but they had their flaws last season, especially with the defensive duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. While they paid a big price to get Towns last offseason, could they perhaps upgrade at the position and get more depth to round out the team?
After being one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, Brooklyn did not get the lottery luck they were hoping for, falling to the No. 8 pick. The Nets have the most money available to spend in the league and made five first round picks in this year's draft, as well as trading Cam Johnson to Denver for Michael Porter Jr and a 2032 1st round pick. It seems like the Nets are prepared to be in the lottery again next season, but if an opportunity to add an All-NBA player came about, would they do it? There have been a lot of rumors connecting Brooklyn to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that is complicated. First, Antetokounmpo has not asked to be traded and seems set to stay in Milwaukee, and second, while Brooklyn has a ton of draft picks to trade, they don't have a lot of talent on their roster that might be appealing to Antetokounmpo. If the Knicks wanted to move Towns, could the Knicks do it to become more appealing in case Antetokounmpo became available?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jalen Wilson
Knicks Receive: Nic Claxton, an unprotected 2027 1st round pick (their own), and an unprotected 2029 1st round pick (their own)
Nets Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns and a 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a cheap player who can fill out their roster. Wilson played in 79 games for the Nets last season and averaged 9.5 PPG and 3.4 RPG in 25.7 MPG. He is a young player worth taking a flier on to fill out the roster, and if it does not work out, he is on an expiring contract heading into his third season, and all it costs is a 2030 second-round pick.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They prefer other targets for their last two roster spots. Wilson is not exceptional at any one thing right now and the Hawks may not want to spend time developing him, opting for a veteran player instead.
Why the Knicks do this trade: They want to free up some money on their books, get a defensive anchor at center, and get their own draft picks back. The Knicks don't have much when it comes to assets, and getting control of their own picks back will be huge. While Towns is a better player than Claxton, Claxton is a much better defender and this would allow the Knicks to re-sign Mikal Bridges to an extension. Towns is a really good player, but his contract and defensive issues can be problems for them.
Why the Knicks don't do this trade: Again, Towns is a much better player and was fantastic on offense for the Knicks, helping them get to the conference finals. Claxton is a good defender, but he has not reached the levels of a couple of seasons ago, when he was in the running for defensive player of the year.
Why the Nets do this trade: I only think the Nets do this if they think they can either trade all of their draft picks (and perhaps some young players) for Giannis Antetokounmpo or sign him in free agency in two years. Towns alone does not change their outlook all that much, but getting a duo of Towns and Antetokounmpo could set the Nets up to compete for championships. They have the space to do it and it would make them more competitive immediately.
Why the Nets don't do this trade: While Towns makes them better, if they can't land Giannis to go along with him at some point in the future, this is not worth it. It would be more beneficial to the Nets to tank another season and try and land a top draft pick to continue to add to their young talent.