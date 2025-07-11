New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James To The Clippers, Ivica Zubac To The Lakers
We are more than a week into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have two roster spots remaining.
There was a bit of interesting news at the start of free agency regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James is traded, the list of teams that are ready to compete for a title now is small, but there are options out there. James does have a no-trade clause, but there are certainly some teams he might be open to joining. Would the Clippers be one of them?
The Clippers have had an underrated offseason. They were able to snag Brook Lopez on a great deal and then were able to get John Collins from Utah, giving them a viable option at power forward. If healthy, the Clippers look like one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but if James were actually available for trade, would the Clippers swing for the fences to try and maximize the window with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Derrick Jones Jr
Clippers Receive: LeBron James
Lakers Receive: Ivica Zubac and Bogdan Bogdanovic
Why the Hawks do this trade: Jones Jr is on a great contract and a terrific defender, two things that would appeal to the Hawks (or any team for that matter). Atlanta does not have a true backup small forward on the roster behind Zaccharie Risacher and Jones would fill that spot perfectly. He might not be a strong offensive player, but playing alongside Trae Young will give Jones plenty of lob attempts and open shots.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Jones struggled mightily in the playoffs for the Clippers this past season and was played off the floor due to his offense. While that might not be enough to make the Hawks not want to do this deal, it is something to consider when the playoffs roll around.
Why the Clippers do this deal: This is an all-in move to win a championship. This makes the Clippers older and shrinks the window, but the signing of Lopez and the acquisition of Collins will help ease the loss of Zubac. James, despite his age, was a second-team All-NBA player last season, and playing with Harden and Leonard (who needs to be healthy), this is one of the best teams in the Western Conference.
Why the Clippers don't do this deal: Zubac was a huge part of the Clippers' success this past season and would be missed. Lopez is still a good player, but he might be past playing a full-time starting role and major minutes. Is this move worth it if James only plays one or two more years in the NBA? Zubac has turned into one of the NBA's best centers, and it would sting if he left and took the Lakers to serious championship contention. Not only that, Jones Jr was a crucial part of the defense for the team and they would be without his elite perimeter defense if this trade is made, which is notable since James has declined on that end of the floor.
Why the Lakers do this deal: They get an elite center to pair with Doncic and Reaves, as well as a very good bench option in Bogdanovic. This would make them less reliant on Deandre Ayton, who can move to a backup role and give the Lakers more depth. If James wants out, this feels like a great return for the Lakers.
Why the Lakers don't do this deal: If James goes on to win a championship or even come close to winning a championship, trading him to your cross-town rival would be a bad decision and embarrassing for the franchise, no matter what Zubac and Bogdanovic bring to the team. That would be the main reason the Lakers would not be interested in this deal.