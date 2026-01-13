Hawks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 13

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers have a quick turnaround on Tuesday night, as they’ll play the second night of a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks.

L.A. is coming off a brutal loss against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, where it was a 9.5-point road favorite.

It’s been an interesting month of the Hawks, who traded away star guard Trae Young, as they’re pushing .500 this season after knocking off the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Jalen Johnson (23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists in that game) continues to stuff the stat sheet, and Atlanta is back within striking distance of the No. 6 seed in the East.

Oddsmakers have set the Hawks as favorites in this game, and it’s worth noting that they are an over .500 team when Young is not in the lineup. Now that the All-Star guard is in Washington, can the Hawks turn their season around?

With LeBron James and Doncic up in the air on the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers could be in danger of falling in the loaded Western Conference standings on Tuesday.

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup.

Hawks vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Hawks -3.5 (-105)

Lakers +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hawks: -148

Lakers: +124

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Hawks vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Spectrum Sportsnet

Hawks record: 20-21

Lakers record: 23-14

Hawks vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

N’Faly Dante – out

Nikola Djurisic – doubtful

Caleb Houstan – doubtful

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Luke Kennard – questionable

Asa Newell – questionable

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Zaccharie Risacher – questionable

Lakers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Hawks vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)

Johnson has been a revelation for the Hawks this season, and he enters this matchup with the Lakers averaging 10.3 rebounds per game on over 16 potential rebounds per night.

This is a solid matchup if the Lakers are down both James and Doncic, as their offense is going to be much worse than usual. L.A. is third in the league in opponent rebounds per game, but Johnson has been matchup proof this season, averaging 10.7 boards per game since Dec. 1.

He’s worth a look to hit his season average on Tuesday.

Hawks vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Hawks to win on the road:

I’m buying the Hawks, who are well over .500 without Trae Young this season, on the road against the Lakers on Tuesday.

L.A. is coming off a road loss on Monday against the Sacramento Kings, and both Luka Doncic and LeBron James have expressed doubt about their status on Tuesday night. That has moved the Lakers to home dogs in this matchup, and this line could move even further if they’re both ruled out.

Atlanta is 13-10 straight up on the road this season and has won three in a row. The Lakers, on the other hand, have dropped three in a row and are just 27th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.

If both James and Doncic sit, the Lakers do not have the offensive firepower to keep up in this game, especially since Austin Reaves (calf) has been out of the lineup.

I love Atlanta at this price on Tuesday.

Pick: Hawks Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

