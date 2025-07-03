New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to The Clippers, Kawhi Leonard to the Lakers
We are a couple of days into free agency and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
One week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
There was a bit of interesting news this week regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James is traded, the list of teams that are ready to compete for a title now is small, but there are options out there. James does have a no-trade clause, but there are certainly some teams he might be open to joining. Would the Clippers be one of them?
This was an idea that was mentioned briefly on a recent episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, where Simmons suggested the Lakers and Clippers swap James and Kawhi Leonard:
"What about Kawhi for LeBron? They both get to stay in L.A., little change of scenery for each, if you are the Lakers, you get out of this weird LeBron situation. I don't know if it changes your destiny that much, but maybe it resets whose team it is. I think the Lakers would say not, but I thought it was an interesting one."
What could a three-team version of this idea look like?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Gabe Vincent
Lakers Receive: Kawhi Leonard
Clippers Receive: LeBron James
Why the Hawks do this trade: Vincent is a solid depth player who is on an expiring contract. The Hawks don't have a definite answer to backup Trae Young, and the duties could be split between Kobe Bufkin, Luke Kennard, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but Vincent gives them more optionality at the position. He has had previous playoff success with the Miami Heat (despite the Lakers' tenure being subpar). Vincent shot 35.3% from three last season and could even play in lineups with Young. His defense is solid, and his contract runs out at the end of the year, giving the Hawks flexibility next offseason if he does not play well.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Vincent could not carry over his strong play from Miami to L.A. and was not an effective player for the Lakers for most of his time there. Even on an expiring deal, do the Hawks want his deal on their books?
Why the Lakers do this trade: They get younger and arguably better with this trade. As unreliable as Leonard can be from a health standpoint, he still has elite ability, as he showcased during his return to play last season, helping the Clippers become one of the best teams in the Western Conference. He is a fantastic two-way player when he is on the court and would fit around the rest of the roster seamlessly.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: There are two big reasons. The first is that Leonard is a very unreliable player when it comes to staying healthy. While James has had to miss some games over the past couple of seasons, he is far more reliable to play every night than Leonard is. The second reason would be the fact that you are sending him to your rival team, which happens to play in the same city. If James were to go and lead the Clippers to a championship, it would be hard to live that down. The other reason is maybe James does not want to go and play for the Clippers.
Why the Clippers do this trade: They get a more reliable player who is still playing at an All-NBA level. Yes, the team gets older and their timeline shrinks, but James is more reliable to play the majority of the season, and the Clippers won't be stuck having to deal with those issues from Leonard. James Harden, LeBron James, Ivica Zubac, and the rest of the Clippers' defensive-minded core can contend for an NBA Championship.
Why the Clippers don't do this trade: Leonard might not be as reliable as James, but he is younger and was playing better last season after he came back from injury. If the Clippers trade Leonard and he manages to stay healthy and even lead the Lakers to an NBA title (which would be possible), that would be embarrassing for the franchise.