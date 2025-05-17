New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Porzingis To Atlanta, Jrue to Dallas, Boston Resets Their Roster
The offseason is here for 25 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals are almost over and there are only five teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship, but that number is about to be cut down to four after Oklahoma City and Denver play game seven tomorrow. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market?
Dallas is also going to be an interesting team to watch. They made the most shocking trade in NBA history when they sent Doncic to the Lakers and are in a win-now window, but that got complicated when Kyrie Irving went down with an ACL tear. How will the Mavericks try to improve their roster while knowing that Irving likely won't be available to play next season? They got a huge unexpected boost when they won the NBA Draft lottery and got the right to draft Cooper Flagg, but the guard spot is a huge question mark still for Dallas.
While the playoffs are always unpredictable, practically no one saw the Boston Celtics losing to the New York Knicks after blowing 20-point leads in both Game 1 and 2. The Celtics were excellent throughout the regular season, going 4-0 versus the Knicks en route to another 60+ win season. Not only that, but Jayson Tatum injured his Achilles and is likely to be out next season. Being eliminated by New York means the offseason is here for the Celtics.
Even if Boston had won in convincing fashion and repeated as champs, they will almost certainly need to make a significant trade this summer. Another season of being in the second apron would result in their first-round pick seven years into the future becoming "frozen" and ineligible to be traded. Furthermore, second-apron teams cannot use the mid-level exception, cannot aggregate salaries in trades, cannot take back more salary than they send out in trades, cannot send cash in trades, and cannot sign-and-trade a player for another player.
All of those restrictions increase the probability of the Celtics trading one of their big contracts this summer. Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown are probably safe. However, other members of the Celtics' starting lineup probably aren't as lucky. Specifically, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are two obvious candidates to be moved elsewhere. Porzingis is consistently unavailable for Boston and has looked hobbled throughout the 2025 playoffs after he missed most of the championship run. His rim protection and floor spacing is valuable, but the Celtics won't be without either if they move on from him. Holiday is aging and is on a bigger contract, but a team looking to win now could look to acquire him.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Receives: Kristaps Porzingis, Naji Marshall, Jaden Hardy, Baylor Scheierman, and Neemias Queta
Boston Receives: Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, Georges Niang, Kobe Bufkin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and a 2025 first round pick (from Atlanta, via LAL)
Dallas Receives: Jrue Holiday, Terance Mann, 2025 1st round pick (via Boston), 2027 2nd round pick (from Atlanta, via CLE), and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why Atlanta does this trade: The Hawks solve a ton of problems with this trade. Porzingis at his best gives them needed floor spacing, interior size, and versatility. Over the past year, Atlanta has wanted to get bigger around Trae Young and put the kind of team around him to succeed. Porzingis can do that. He could play the four and Atlanta could have a big lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu. Or, Porzingis could come off the bench and be a backup center (not likely, but who knows). Marshall is the kind of player that the Hawks need. He is a good wing defender on a very good contract. While he only shot 27% from three last season, Marshall would be a 3-D player for Atlanta who is looking to build a deeper bench. Hardy gives them depth in the backcourt and Scheierman gives them a young shooting prospect. Atlanta is deeper, bigger, and better on defense. If Porzingis does not work out, he is on an expiring deal and Atlanta is not giving up any high-quality assets to get him. They stay under the luxury tax with this move.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Porzingis is a huge injury risk. He has battled injuries at different parts of his career and was battling an illness with Boston this season. Is he going to be available for the Hawks? Atlanta needs to prove something this season and have struggled with player availability over the past two seasons. At his best, Porzingis would be a huge help, but it is a risk. Bufkin has been injured for the past two seasons, but is still talented. Does Atlanta want to move off of one of their first rounders? How would Porzingis fit with the team? There is considerable downside.
Why Boston does this trade: They need to get under the second apron and reset their team. That is what all of this is about. Thompson can provide them with the offense and Gafford can replace Porzingis as the starting center and give them a new rim protector. Niang can provide veteran depth, they can see if there is anything to be excited about with Bufkin, and they get another cost-controlled talent with the Hawks's other first round pick (No. 22).
Why Boston does not do this trade: While the return for either of these players is not going to be great, is this what Boston wants? They will have to take back some salary for both players, but they might be looking for other types of players. If they traded for Gafford, would they extend him and risk going into the 2nd apron again?
Why Dallas does this trade: While Holiday is an older, expensive player, he would help them now and balance the two timelines between winning with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, while they get ready for the Cooper Flagg era. Holiday is not the player he once was on Milwaukee, but he is a good two-way guard who can run the offense and play defense. Even when Iriving returns, he can play alongside him. Mann gives them veteran help off the bench and they get another first round pick and can use that to build out their bench.
Why Dallas does not do this trade: The odds are high that Dallas finds a veteran guard with Irving likely out for the season, but is Holiday the right guy? He has three years left on his deal and over 30. Other players might be a better fit on the team and be less expensive or younger.