New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Dejounte Murray + Clint Capela in New Orleans, Brandon Ingram To Atlanta
The NBA offseason officially began yesterday when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a huge trade as the day was winding down. Wojnarowksi reported that Bulls guard Alex Caruso was being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey and that is the first big move of the offseason across the league. This has the potential to be a wild offseason across the league and two teams expected to be involved in various trade discussions are the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 2024 NBA Draft is less than a week away and Atlanta has been on the clock after winning the Draft Lottery. Not only that, Atlanta has to figure out what to do with the Trae Young/Dejounte Murray backcourt, as well as other veteran players such as Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter. This team could look much different by the time the season tips off in October. New Orleans was swept in the first round at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder and are looking to shake up their roster this offseason. Both teams are looking to reshape their rosters and they have pieces that the other needs. New Orleans needs a point guard to run the offense and pair with Zion Williamson, while Atlanta needs wing players to give them more size. The two teams have been written about asnatural trade partners and there is a lot of sense that could be made in a lot of different trades between the two teams.
There has been some talk of a potential Dejounte Murray and Brandon Ingram swap and in a new trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, that is what happens, along with some other moving pieces:
The trade: Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. and the No. 21 pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela
"Ingram is 26 years old, a former All-Star and Most Improved Player award-winner and riding a five-year wave of averaging at least 20 points and four assists.
The Duke product is a really good player, but not a max-contract-caliber one in the eyes of the Pelicans, per NOLA.com's Christian Clark. And that could grease the gears for a big trade, because he is eligible to extend at that level this offseason.
New Orleans may not want to pay Ingram, but maybe Atlanta would.
The Hawks have needed an impact wing for a while, and maybe they see him as a better fit with Trae Young than Murray was. Plus, they'd be getting a serviceable backup big man in Nance and the No. 21 pick to add an additional prospect or flip in a separate swap.
The Pelicans, meanwhile, might see Murray as their missing table-setter.
The last time the 27-year-old operated as a primary playmaker, he averaged 21.1 points and 9.2 assists against 2.6 turnovers while earning his first All-Star nod.
New Orleans could also see Capela's length and ability to play above the rim as better on-court complements for Zion Williamson than it has had at the center spot."
At 6'8 190 LBS,Ingram checks off the size that the Hawks need and he checks off the playmaking box as well. Whether he has the ball in his hands or not, Ingram can either get his own shot or he can set others up. He has averaged close to six assists per game for the past three seasons and has been a good shot-creator for the Pelican's offense. He had a tough offensive series vs the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs this season, but being with either Young would open up a lot for him.
He is not a perfect fit though on Atlanta, especially from a defensive perspective. If he were to be paired with Young, he would add to the defensive concerns of the team, but they could be overcome because while he is not a great defender, he is not one of the worst in the league and he has size at least. The other thing would be his three-point shooting, as it has fluctuated a bit over the years. He shot 35.5% from three this year, down from 39% last year. The year before that, he shot 32%. There is inconsistency with his three-point shooting.
Ingram is also going into the last year of his contract and will need a new one after next season. Obviously, if the Hawks trade for him, they will be giving him a new contract, but it would also tie him and whoever the point guard is on the team together. Also consider that Jalen Johnson is going to be extension-eligible this offseason, meaning Atlanta could have a lot of money tied up in either Young/Murray, Ingram, the No. 1 pick (unless it is traded), and Johnson. This would be the core of the Hawks if they made this trade and they would need to hope that it could bring them more success than they have had recently in the postseason. Atlanta would likely want to extend Caruso as well and lock in this core.
Ingram would bring a lot of upside to the Hawks and it does seem like New Orleans might be willing to move him.
Earlier this week, Matt Moore of the Action Network reported that the Pelicans, Wizards, Grizzlies, and Bulls were four teams that had expressed interest in trading for Capela.
This trade almost makes too much sense.
While this is just speculation, there is a chance this deal could go down. Buckle up for what could be a crazy offseason.