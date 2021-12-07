On This Day: Dominique Wilkins Scores 52 Against Knicks

A lot has changed in thirty years. One thing that will stand the test of time is the transcendent play of Dominique Wilkins. It does not matter if his video clips are in standard definition; the 'Human Highlight Film' pops on any screen.

On December 7, 1991, Wilkins and the Hawks hosted the New York Knicks. What transpired was an instant classic between two bitter Eastern Conference rivals. The Knicks stole a double-overtime win in the Omni Coliseum thanks to Patrick Ewing's 43 points.

However, that wasn't before Wilkins lit them up for 52 points on 17-30 shooting. Wilkins made both of his two three-point attempts and knocked down 16-18 free throws. Perhaps most impressively, he logged a grueling 52 minutes that night. At 31 and 329 days old, Wilkins became the oldest Hawks player to score 50+ points in a game.

Wilkins' 52 points came against the devastating frontcourt of Ewing and Charles Oakley. Not to mention, his brother, Gerald, the 'Jordan Stopper,' scored 26 points in 40 minutes of action.

Sixty-one sets of brothers have played together in the NBA. Dominique and Gerald hold the record for three of the highest combined scoring performances. Their combined 78 points on December 7, 1991, set the NBA record which is unlikely to be broken for a very long time.

Like I mentioned earlier, Wilkins' mind-blowing plays stand the test of time. Thousands of years from now, when aliens discover archaic footage of 'Nique, they will be in awe of what number 21 was able to do on the court.

