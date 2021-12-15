Hawks vs. Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic . This game features two teams desperate for a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Amway Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Magic Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live Stream: fuboTV

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Magic Listen: 96.9 FM The Game

Odds

Spread: Hawks -7.5

Moneyline: ATL -350, ORL +275

Total O/U: 224.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

