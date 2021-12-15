Hawks vs. Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Skip to main content
    Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Everything You Must Know
    The Magic (5-23) host the Hawks (13-14).
    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic. This game features two teams desperate for a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

    Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST

    Location: Amway Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Magic Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Magic Listen: 96.9 FM The Game

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -7.5

    Moneyline: ATL -350, ORL +275

    Total O/U: 224.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
