Hawks vs. Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Everything You Must Know
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic. This game features two teams desperate for a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic
Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Amway Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Magic Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Magic Listen: 96.9 FM The Game
Odds
Spread: Hawks -7.5
Moneyline: ATL -350, ORL +275
Total O/U: 224.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years
NBA 2K Updates Trae Young's Rating
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!