Suns at Hawks Preview: House of Rising Sun

Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Hawks (24-26) host the Suns (41-9).

© Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Preview

The hottest team in the NBA enters Atlanta on an 11-game win streak. Not only are the Phoenix Suns running away in the Western Conference, but they are a full nine games better than the Eastern Conference frontrunner Chicago Bulls. It's basically like Beyonce and the rest of Destiny's Child. Cordae and the rest of the YBN crew. Y'all get it.

Inarguably the best backcourt in the NBA consists of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Paul leads the league in assists, and Booker is 13th in points per game. Surround those two dynamic players with shooters like Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, and it's no surprise this team has the third-best offensive rating and shoots the highest field goal percentage.

Like we saw between these two teams when they played on November 7, neither team has problems scoring points. The Hawks have a slightly better offensive rating, but defense wins championships. The Suns have the second-best defensive rating, while the Hawks are nestled at 27th in the league.

If the Hawks are able to end the Suns' win streak, it would be because Trae Young has a monster game. The diminutive point guard averages 27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game. No other player ranks in the top five in both statistical categories. 

Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns have Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Jae Crowder (day-to-day) listed as probable. Landry Shamet (ankle) remains out, along with Payne (wrist), Kaminsky (knee), Nader (knee), and Saric (knee).

The Atlanta Hawks injury report lists De’Andre Hunter (right ankle discomfort) as probable and Trae Young (right shoulder contusion) as questionable. Keep in mind that Young was questionable before the Raptors game before being scratched at the last moment.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Suns as 5.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 223.5. Even if Trae Young returns to action, I'm sticking with the league's best team. The Suns have no problem covering large spreads, as they have done in three of the last four games. 

As always, I will be live-tweeting the game. Afterward, I'll have your post-game wrap-up here. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

