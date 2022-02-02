Onyeka Okongwu Left Out of NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Skip to main content
Onyeka Okongwu Snubbed from NBA Rising Stars Challenge

The NBA messed up.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks fans don't ask for much. They are used to being treated like a little brother from the NBA. There are multiple examples of that just this season; no games postponed due to COVID outbreaks, primetime games getting bumped, and now one of their favorite young players got excluded from a big game. All Hawks fans ask for is a fair shake.

Last night, Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news of the rosters for the annual NBA Rising Starts Challenge. Check out the original tweet, which includes the Rookie, Sophomore, and G-League players:

It was no secret that both the Hawks organization and Okongwu himself wanted to be included in the game. Okongwu missed the first few months of the season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Since returning, he has been averaging 9.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 23 minutes per game. Almost all of those stats are doubled from his rookie season.

The sophomore center must have received word of the rosters a few minutes before the news broke because he tweeted several yawning emojis. He wasn't alone, as several Hawks fans felt righteous indignation about the perceived snub.

It's no secret that Okongwu has quickly become a fan favorite. The Hawks often lack toughness, especially in the post. However, the 21-year-old center provides enough energy for the entire roster. There is no doubt that he will use this to fuel his growing game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

