Ranking Atlanta Hawks Trade Targets

Ranking Atlanta Hawks Potential Trade Targets

The trade deadline is February 10.

© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

One step forward, two steps back. It's been the story for the Atlanta Hawks all season. Last Thursday, they defeated the Phoenix Suns in stunning fashion, only to drop the next two road games against the Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks.

It's no secret that Atlanta's front office is open for business. General Manager Travis Schlenk has wondered aloud if he made the right decision by running it back with the same team as last year. A few weeks later, he dealt Cam Reddish to the New Yorks for little in return.

Since that time, the trade rumors have not slowed down at all. Everyone except for Trae Young (because duh) and Clint Capela (because of a contract stipulation) are available to be traded. With less than three days until the NBA trade deadline, here are the top ten trade targets for the Hawks.

Buddy Hield

Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) dribbles up the court against Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the game at State Farm Arena.

For years fans and writers alike have been excited about the thought of an all Oklahoma Sooners backcourt. It's an annual tradition, very much like Groundhogs Day, when a trade rumor between the Kings and Hawks gets traction online.

However, this season there has been significantly less buzz about Buddy Hield. The 29-year-old has been relegated to the Kings' bench and is only averaging 14.4 points and 4 rebounds per game in 28.6 minutes per game. Even worse, he still has two seasons left on his 4-year, $94 million contract. The Hawks are wise to steer clear of this potential trade.

Bradley Beal

Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Capital One Arena

It's without question that Bradley Beal would be a major upgrade in the starting shooting guard position. The 28-year-old is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists per game - which is a modest decrease from his career averages.

As much as I would enjoy seeing Beal in a Hawks uniform, it seems highly unlikely to happen before the trade deadline. Washington's front office has already said they're not trading the soon-to-be free agent, and it's safe to assume they're going to throw a max contract at him this summer.

Gary Harris

Jan 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) grabs the rebound and looks to pass against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Amway Center.

A trade for Garry Harris is far from a blockbuster, but it would be a step in the right direction. The 27-year-old shooting guard averages 11.6 points per game and shoots 38.2% from three. Some lucky team will make a savvy move for Harris this week. Then they will be faced with Harris potentially leaving as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Talen Horton-Tucker

Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) shoots against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

The Los Angeles Lakers roster is gridlocked like they're stuck in traffic on the 405. They have no cap flexibility and very few assets. One of the last pieces they have to trade is promising young guard Talen Horton-Tucker. The 21-year-old averages 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

The Hawks have already kicked the tires on 'THT' once when they were canvassing the league for a partner in the Cam Reddish trade. They could do the Lakers a favor and throw them a role player like Danilo Gallinari and some future draft picks in exchange for Horton-Tucker and salary cap filler.  

Derrick White

Jan 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

No Hawks player has been mentioned in trade talks more than John Collins. Some of the teams interested in Collins are the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs. A deal with the Spurs would almost certainly include Derrick White.

The 27-year-old shooting guard averages 14.4 points and 5.6 assists per game. Unfortunately, White is in the first season of a 4-year, $70 million contract. If the Spurs have any sort of remorse about making that deal, the Hawks should be cautious.

Jerami Grant

Feb 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) dribbles defended by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena.

Luckily for Hawks faithful, the trade talks involving John Collins have cooled off considerably as of late. However, Atlanta's front office did show serious interest in Detroit Piston's forward Jerami Grant.

The 27-year-old averages 19.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Pistons have Grant for one more season at $20.1 million and will likely cash out while his value is at its highest. 

Jaylen Brown 

Jan 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half against the Miami Heat at TD Garden

No opposing player excites the Hawks fanbase like Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown. The 24-year-old All-Star averages 24 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. It's painfully clear to everyone except Boston's front office that Brown and Jayson Tatum are unable to share the backcourt. Brown still has two seasons left on his 4-year, $106 million contract. The Hawks should not wait until he is a free agent again to pursue the local guy.

Ben Simmons

Jun 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half in game six in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at State Farm Arena.

The last time we saw Philadelphia 76ers point guard, Ben Simmons was when the Hawks won Game 7 in Philadelphia last June. Despite the fact that he is only in the second season of a 5-year, $177 million contract. Against all odds, the Hawks have been one of the biggest suitors of a Ben Simmons trade.

However, the trade has lost traction when 76ers General Manager Daryl Morey insisted upon including Tobias Harris in the trade. For all of Simmons' shortcomings, he would make a nice fit on the Hawks roster. 

CJ McCollum

Jan 31, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups talks to Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) between plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center.

Just this morning, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that the Hawks were interested in Portland Trail Blazers' shooting guard CJ McCollum. Much like the Celtics backcourt, it's become obvious the pairing of Damian Lillard and McCollum isn't going to work in Portland.

In fact, Portland's front office has already begun the fire sale last week by dealing Robert Covington and Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers. McCollum is 30 years old and likely on a downward trajectory. Unfortunately, he's in the first season of a 3-year, $100 million contract. I believe McCollum is still an upgrade in the shooting guard spot, but the Hawks have to make additional moves to avoid the luxury tax.

Marcus Smart

Jan 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts to missing a shot against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at TD Garden.

Boston Celtics combo guard Marcus Smart is the potential trade target that excites me the most. The 27-year-old averages 11.3 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He is a dog on defense and would provide the toughness that the Hawks so often lack.

Atlanta's front office has already shown interest in Smart. It was recently reported by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report that they offered Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter for the veteran guard before eventually going in a different direction last month.

Smart is in the final season of his 4-year, $52 million contract and will likely get another big payday this summer. However, his strengths outweigh his weaknesses (outside shooting) and are worth the risk of making a seismic trade if you are Atlanta's front office.

