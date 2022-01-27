Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs Could Land John Collins

Another day, another opportunity, another John Collins trade rumor. At this point, it's difficult not to become numb to all the trade talks. But thanks to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, we have new reporting on what's going on with the Atlanta Hawks front office and their star power forward.

According to Fischer, one team contacted by Atlanta regarding Collins told Bleacher Report the Hawks were only seeking a valuable first-round pick and a starting-caliber player in exchange for the talented young forward.

Additionally, Jerami Grant has been frequently mentioned as a primary trade target for the Hawks this deadline, and Atlanta placed a call to San Antonio about Derrick White.

Trading Collins now seems perplexing at best. The stretch-four is averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds this season. He's also shooting a career-best 41.4% from behind the arc. Even better, the Hawks are on a five-game winning streak.

But it's important to keep in mind that the Hawks signed Collins to a five-year, $125 million contract this past offseason. That is a fair deal, especially once the salary cap increases in a few years. However, if you count Gallinari's full salary for next season, the Hawks would be over the projected luxury tax line for 2022-23, with nine players under contract.

It's safe to say that Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk will be reworking the roster at the trade deadline to reposition the team for the rest of the season and beyond. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

