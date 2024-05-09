Report: Former Hawks Coach Mike Budenholzer is Considered The Front Runner For Phoenix Suns Job Opening
It appears that former Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer might be back on the sidelines soon.
After firing head coach Frank Vogel earlier today, the Phoenix have a head coaching opening. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the front runner for that job appears to be Budenholzer.
The Suns are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in the NBA. After going all in with the trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, Phoenix was swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Phoenix does not have many ways they can improve their roster and will likely just have to run it back with this group again next season.
Budenholzer was one of the most successful coaches in franchise history for the Hawks. He finished with a 213-197 record as the head coach and led Atlanta to its first appearance in the conference finals, where they were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Budenholzer and the Hawks parted ways after the 2017-2018 season and he took over as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. He led the Bucks to an NBA championship during the 2020-2021 season, beating the Hawks in six games in the conference finals along the way. Atlanta made the playoffs in four of five seasons under Budenholzer. Budenholzer was fired as the Bucks coach after losing in the first round to the Miami Heat last season.