NBA Trade Rumors: Insider Suggests that Atlanta Hawks Center Clint Capela Is "Likely" to Be on Trade Market
The Atlanta Hawks are likely going to be doing a lot of reshuffling around their roster this offseason and will be one of the teams to watch. Winning the NBA Draft Lottery even furthered that. A lot of the attention is on the backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, but there are other Hawks that are likely going to be available as well and it has been speculated that center Clint Capela could be one of the players traded.
NBA insider Mark Stein reported that the Atlanta Hawks center is "likely bound for the trade market" this offseason.
Even if the Hawks did not win the Draft Lottery, Capela was going to be discussed in trade rumors. The Hawks signed Oneyka Okongwu to an extension last offseason and might want to move him into a starters role for the future. Now that the Hawks have the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, they could take who many think is the best prospect in this draft, forward/center Alex Sarr. Sarr has been mocked to the Hawks by several prominent outlets over the past 24 hours or so since the Draft Lottery and if Atlanta does take him, it makes a lot of sense. Atlanta has struggled on the defensive end of the floor for the past few seasons and lacks size, athleticism, and length, which Sarr brings in droves. He is 7'1, 220 LBS, and has a 7'4 wingspan. He uses his athleticism well and would be an impact guy on that end of the floor immediately. He is arguably the highest-ceiling prospect in the draft at a position of need for the Hawks. He is the presumed favorite to be selected No. 1 for a reason.
Would he play center for the Hawks? Power forward? I think that is up for debate but if the Hawks take him, would that mean the likelihood of center Clint Capela being traded would go up? I think it would.
Capela has been awesome for the Hawks ever since they acquired him in February of 2020 for next to nothing in a four-team deal that involved the Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets, and Timberwolves. He should have gotten more love as a defensive player of the year candidate in the 2020-2021 season and has been the anchor for Atlanta on the defensive end, a place where they have struggled. He has been the perfect lob threat for Trae Young in the pick-and-roll and goes underappreciated amongst many for his impact on the team.
After the Hawks traded for Capela, they drafted Onyeka Okongwu with the No. 6 pick in 2020 and some thought that Capela would only be in Atlanta for a couple of seasons until Okongwu took over full-time. Not only has that not happened, but both players signed extensions with Atlanta. It does not make a lot of sense to have those two together on the team any longer and that was before the Hawks had the opportunity to take Sarr. Now that they can take a high-upside defensive prospect like Sarr, it makes even more sense to move Capela.
What kind of return could the Hawks get for Capela?
I would temper your expectations about the potential return if you are a Hawks fan. Capela is going into the last year of his deal and is not a big offensive threat. He had a bit of a down season in 2023-2024, compared to his usual level of play, but he still offers upside as a shot blocker and rebounder.
Look out for teams like Oklahoma City, Memphis, and possibly New Orleans to be interested, as all of those teams have a need for a player like Capela. It could be a package of second round picks sent to Atlanta or a possiblly a rotational player.