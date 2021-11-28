Knicks Beat Hawks in Slugfest 99-90

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    The 82-game season is full of highs and lows. Tonight was one of the more frustrating moments of the season for Atlanta Hawks fans. Everything was lined up perfectly for the team to extend their win streak to eight. They rested their starters in the fourth quarter of last night's game. The New York Knicks sat several key players tonight. Yet, still, the Hawks weren't able to get it done.

    The Hawks big three were great as always. Trae Young tallied 31 points (including 50% shooting from three). Clint Capela battled hard against the Knicks trio of centers, grabbing 21 rebounds. John Collins came up one rebound short of another double-double. But everyone else struggled. Players not named Young, Capela, and Collins shot 11-47 (23%) from the field.

    After seven consecutive games (and wins) scoring 110+ points, the Hawks posted a season-low of 90 points. Unfortunately, 35.5% from the field and 24.3% from deep isn't going to translate to many victories. To make matters worse, Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and Cam Reddish (wrist) left the game early with injuries. They will both get MRIs done tomorrow.

    After the game, Hawks coach Nate McMillan pointed to heavy legs and poor shooting as the reason for their defeat. He also noted the team's defensive struggles. "We never established ourselves defensively, being able to guard their pick-and-roll. It just seemed like we were running in mud most of the night."

    Credit should go to a short-handed Knicks team that played great tonight. Their backcourt of Alec Burks, RJ Barrett, and Evan Fournier carried the team, combining for 58 points (that is also 58% of their offense for you math wiz's out there). 

    The next game for the Hawks is Wednesday in Indiana against the Pacers. Three days off is the longest break the Hawks have had all season. Stay locked into AllHawks.com, as we will have plenty of content for you over the next few days.

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    Trae Young - 31 PTS, 7 AST

    Clint Capela - 16 PTS, 21 REB

    John Collins - 12 PTS, 9 REB

    Knicks Stats Leaders

    Alec Burks - 23 PTS, 7 REB

    Evan Fournier - 20 PTS, 2 REB

    RJ Barrett - 15 PTS, 7 REB

