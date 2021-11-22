Hawks Forward Says Thanksgiving Founded On "Terroristic Principles"

Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill has been in the NBA for some time. He's closer to the end of his career than the beginning. During his time in the league, he has grown and matured into a leader on and off the court. Monday, before the Hawks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Hill voiced his opinion on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Just so there's no confusion on what Hill said, here is the transcription from the video above:

"I'm really grateful for the ability to not celebrate Thanksgiving, honestly. I stopped celebrating Thanksgiving a few years ago. Under the premise of it was founded on terroristic principles, you know. But the 'thanks' part of it, and the transformation to something else, I'm always thankful. And I'm thankful to put on a Hawks jersey and come in here and be surrounded by like-minded people. An opportunity for life, for sure."

Don't sugarcoat it 'Solo', tell us how you really feel. All jokes aside, Hill is far from the only person to feel this way about the holiday. Whether you agree with his views or not, you have to respect an athlete using their platform to speak on social issues. I'm sure sports fans will digest his comments and form substantive, thoughtful replies that further the complicated conversation of race in America.

Recommended For You

Solomon Hill Living His Best Life

Solomon Hill Loyal to Kobe Bryant

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!