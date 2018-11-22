Celtics' guard Kyrie Irving apologized for his "F--- Thanksgiving," comment that came after the team's frustrating 117-109 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

"I spoke w/ frustration after last nights game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what," Irving wrote on Twitter. "Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE."

Irving's multiple endorsement deals provide financial and contractual reasons for him to avoid controversial statements like his Thanksgiving comment.

Given Kyrie Irving's substantial business outside of playing for the Celtics--his endorsement deals with Nike and Pepsi; his Uncle Drew character--there are financial & contractual reasons for him to avoid making controversial statements, and, like here, retracting ones he makes. https://t.co/NP3XqD4d01 — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) November 22, 2018

The 26-year-old facilitator had finished his press conference and was making his way back to the locker room when a reporter wished him a happy Thanksgiving. He thanked the reporter before adding that he doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving.

"F--- Thanksgiving," Irving said.

Irving confirmed that his opposition to the much-celebrated American holiday comes from his Native American heritage. His grandmother was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and Irving's late mother, Elizabeth Ann Larson, was adopted out of the tribe when she was young.

The Celtics star, who has the tribal logo tattooed on the back of his neck, visited the tribe this summer and was welcomed with a homecoming celebration that included a naming ceremony. Irving was given the name "Little Mountain."

Boston returns to action Friday, Nov. 23rd against the Atlanta Hawks. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.