Thirteen Hawks Players in Health & Safety Protocols

    December 28, 2021
    Three Atlanta Hawks Players Test Positive for COVID-19
    The Hawks have 13 players in Health & Safety Protocols.
    Hello, you're probably wondering why I've called you all here at this hour. Unfortunately, it's more bad news. Yep, you guessed it - more Hawks players have entered NBA Health & Safety Protocols. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng, and Malik Ellison join the growing list of inactive players.

    In case you've missed it, the Hawks have been signing players off the street just so they can avoid postponing games. Yesterday morning they signed Chauntee Brown, Jr. at 10:00 AM and he started in the game that tipped off at 7:30 PM. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic did the math, and it's not pretty for the Hawks.

    Any semblance of competitive balance in the league is out the window. Before the entire league suffered from this breakout, certain teams had the luxury of getting games postponed. That is certainly not the case anymore. So, RIP the Hawks (and other teams) regular-season records I guess?

    Hopefully, more Hawks players clear protocols before their game in Chicago tomorrow night. I still believe in this team whenever they get fully healthy. As always you can count on Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis. 

