TMZ Reports Rajon Rondo Abuse Allegations

This is awful news.

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

This is awful news.

NBA legend and former Atlanta Hawks point guard Rajon Rondo is facing abuse allegations, according to TMZ Sports. Rondo's former partner and mother of two kids, Ashley Bachelor, filed for an emergency protective order in Louisville last week, requesting protection for her, her son and daughter. The story, which details the abuse allegations, is highly disturbing.

Rondo's NBA career warrants a discussion for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The former Kentucky Wildcat was selected 21st overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns before being traded to the Boston Celtics, where he spent eight seasons and won the 2008 NBA Championship. Since that time, Rondo has played for nine different teams, including the 2020 NBA Champions Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) sits on the court with his son after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series.

Rondo with his son following the 2020 NBA Finals

However, the 36-year-old's future in the NBA is now in question after these very serious allegations. After finishing the 2021-22 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rondo is now an unrestricted free agent. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis. 

Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) passes during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
