Trae Young in NBA 2K23 Trailer for One Second

It is that time of the year again for gamers and basketball junkies. The video game franchise NBA 2K just dropped its "First Look Trailer" for NBA 2K23. Of course, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was featured heavily since he is on the cover of this year's game.

Sadly, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young appeared in the video game for just one second. See if you can spot the All-NBA point guard in the video below around the 35-second mark.

It is just a video game trailer and the first in a series of upcoming promos. But still, it is hard for Hawks fans not to feel slighted when the Jabbawockeez dance team received 8 seconds of screen time.

This is not the first time Young has ended up on NBA 2K's bad side. Last February, NBA 2K22 decreased Young's overall ratings while he was in the middle of a historic season. Before that, in August 2021, Young tweeted about how the game always butchers his appearance.

As we mentioned earlier, NBA 2K will release a steady stream of trailers and advertisements leading up to the new game's release on September 9, 2022. So there should be more time for Young and the rest of the Hawks to get some love from the video game franchise. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Trae Young started with an 89 rating in NBA 2K22. NBA 2K

