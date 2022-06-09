Trae Young Skips NBA Finals to Watch Oklahoma Softball

Skip to main content
The All-NBA point guard is invested in the WCWS.

Trae Young remains committed to Oklahoma. Not only has the 23-year-old invested millions of dollars into the city of Norman, but he uses every chance he gets to return home and use his platform to elevate the Sooner State.

Last night, the All-NBA point guard skipped watching Game 3 of the NBA Finals to cheer on the Oklahoma Sooners Softball team. This is far from pandering, as Young remains truly invested in this special team. He even placed a friendly wager with Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba on the outcome of the game.

Much to Bamba's chagrin, Texas lost to Oklahoma - bad. The Sooners won last night's game 16-1. While the series is far from over, the Sooners did break a record with six home runs in Game One of the Women's College World Series. By all accounts, this Sooners team is stacked.

Young has already revealed his plans for today. The Oklahoma legend will make his return to the Skinz League. A summer Pro-Am league that hosts some of the best hoopers the southwest region of the country has to offer. Last year, a video of Young draining a buzzer-beater over a trash-talker at the Skinz League went viral.

There is never a dull moment with Trae Young. The transcendent point guard has become a legitimate household name thanks to his stellar play and gifted marketing prowess. We will continue to keep you updated on 'Ice Trae' and the Atlanta Hawks all summer long. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

