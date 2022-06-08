Ronald Acuna Jr. Celebrates like Trae Young After Homer

Skip to main content
Ronald Acuna Jr. Mimics Trae Young Celebration

The Braves outfield and Hawks point guard share mutual respect.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday was hot and humid in Atlanta. But after Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a home run, the temperate dropped across Hotlanta. As promised, Acuna borrowed the 'shiver' celebration popularized by Hawks point guard Trae Young.

The friendship between Atlanta's two most prominent professional sports stars goes way back. Acuna has worn Young's jersey multiple times, while Young has given Acuna public shoutouts and behind-the-scenes encouragement.

After Acuna hit his fourth home run of the season, Young quickly tweeted, "Told y'all it wouldn't be long. @ronaldacunajr24 too Cold." Last night's home run and subsequent celebration perfectly crystallized the excitement in the city of Atlanta. Young is 23 years old, Acuna is 24 years old, and both are sure to make Atlanta a true destination for other star athletes.

It's been quite a week for Young. Not only did his friend Acuna incorporate his celebration into the mix, but the All-NBA point guard welcomed his first child into the world and appeared in a promotional teaser for a popular video game franchise. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates like Trae Young after hitting a homer.

