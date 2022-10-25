Trae Young & Body Armor Giving Away Free Squirt Bottles

Skip to main content
Body Armor is giving away reusable bottles featuring Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.
The NBA is sponsored by a sports drink company, and its name is not Body Armor. However, that does not stop Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young from purposefully placing his Body Armor bottle on the media room podium before and after each game.

If you follow us on social media, you see it in all our videos showing Young's media availability. The All-NBA player is loyal to his sponsor and is willing to incur any fines that might come with how he strategically places his sports drink.

Now Body Armor is reciprocating that love to Young and hoops fans by giving away thousands of squirt bottles. Fans can sign up for a chance to win one of the reusable bottles by clicking here.

Young's icy white and blue bottle features his face with the words 'ICE TRAE' on the side. Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell is also part of the promotion. Mitchell's bottle features his face and name on the side of a red and black bottle.

Over the past year, we have documented Young's meteoric rise in mainstream media. The 24-year-old has starred in multiple national ad campaigns and is quickly becoming a household name. 

What is great for fans is Young is only getting started. Stick with AllHawks.com for all news, highlights, and interviews.

