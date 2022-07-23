How to Watch Trae Young & John Collins Play in Drew League

Skip to main content
Trae Young & John Collins Playing in Drew League

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mark your calendars for this evening.
Just yesterday, we were lamenting the fact that fans will not get to see the Atlanta Hawks in action until October. Well, Halloween came early as Trae Young and John Collins will be playing in a Drew League game today at 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time).

Fans can watch the dynamic duo on the NBA website or the NBA app. Both are free and easy to use. For those who may not know, the Drew League is a Pro-Am tournament held in Compton, California, every summer. 

It is normal for NBA players to make the pilgrimage to the west coast basketball mecca. Over the years, we have seen Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, and many other greats play in the packed gym in front of adoring fans.

Last week James and DeRozan made their return. Now Young is playing in a game for the first time since 2019. Collins has never played in the Drew League. However, the two did team up in the AEBL (Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League) during the summer of 2019.

Today is going to be special for hoops fans. If you cannot watch it live, check back later, and we will have your highlights and recap ready. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

