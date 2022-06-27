Trae Young Likes Idea of Playing with Kevin Durant

NBA free agency doesn't start until Friday, but the rumors are already red hot. Even better, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is fanning the flames. Recently, he's put his thumb on the scale of a potential trade involving Dejounte Murray. Now he's having fun with the idea of teaming up with Kevin Durant.

As you can see from the tweet above, Young liked a tweet from earlier today that said, "What if KD went to the Hawks to play with Trae Young?" Almost immediately, Hawks fans began dreaming about the perennial MVP candidate coming to play with the Hawks 23-year-old All-NBA point guard.

But as we wrote two days ago, this is far from a pipe dream. The Brooklyn Nets roster is on the verge of imploding, and a popular sportsbook has already given Atlanta the third-best odds of landing Durant.

While Young and Durant battled it out on the court this season, the two players have nothing but love and respect for each other. Back in December, I covered the history of their "beef" and how the two hoopers became friends.

Young is officially a heavyweight in the NBA. He can and should throw that weight around to get the talent around him required to win a championship. So far, Atlanta's front office has taken a conservative approach to team building. Hopefully, they are on the phone with Brooklyn as we speak.

Trae Young and Kevin Durant hug after a game in December 2021. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta must make a decision about Danilo Gallinari by Thursday, and then free agency kicks off the following day. It's sure to be an exciting summer in Atlanta. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

