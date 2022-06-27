Trae Young Likes Idea of Playing with Kevin Durant

Skip to main content
Trae Young Likes Tweet About Playing With Kevin Durant

Trae Young Likes Tweet About Playing With Kevin Durant

The two players have been friends for over a decade.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The two players have been friends for over a decade.

NBA free agency doesn't start until Friday, but the rumors are already red hot. Even better, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is fanning the flames. Recently, he's put his thumb on the scale of a potential trade involving Dejounte Murray. Now he's having fun with the idea of teaming up with Kevin Durant.

As you can see from the tweet above, Young liked a tweet from earlier today that said, "What if KD went to the Hawks to play with Trae Young?" Almost immediately, Hawks fans began dreaming about the perennial MVP candidate coming to play with the Hawks 23-year-old All-NBA point guard.

But as we wrote two days ago, this is far from a pipe dream. The Brooklyn Nets roster is on the verge of imploding, and a popular sportsbook has already given Atlanta the third-best odds of landing Durant.

While Young and Durant battled it out on the court this season, the two players have nothing but love and respect for each other. Back in December, I covered the history of their "beef" and how the two hoopers became friends.

Young is officially a heavyweight in the NBA. He can and should throw that weight around to get the talent around him required to win a championship. So far, Atlanta's front office has taken a conservative approach to team building. Hopefully, they are on the phone with Brooklyn as we speak.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hug after the Nets defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young and Kevin Durant hug after a game in December 2021.

Atlanta must make a decision about Danilo Gallinari by Thursday, and then free agency kicks off the following day. It's sure to be an exciting summer in Atlanta. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks, Spurs Trade Talks Take Surprising Turn

Waffles, Snakes, Secret Doors: Kobe's Last Game in Atlanta

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hug after the Nets defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Likes Idea of Playing with Kevin Durant

By Pat Benson46 seconds ago
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forwards John Collins (20) and Danilo Gallinari (8) react after a basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Trade Talks Between Hawks, Spurs Takes Surprising Turn

By Pat Benson42 minutes ago
Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Decision on Danilo Gallinari Coming Soon

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks halfcourt logo at State Farm Arena.
News

Recapping Atlanta Hawks Rookie Press Conference

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Find out who is playing for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA Summer League.
News

Atlanta Hawks Summer League Roster (So Far)

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts to a fan during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
News

Dejounte Murray, John Collins Trade Becoming More Realistic

By Pat BensonJun 26, 2022
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) passes the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Dejounte Murray Seen in Atlanta Amid Trade Rumors

By Pat BensonJun 25, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to get to the basket guarded by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Have Third-Highest Odds of Landing Kevin Durant

By Pat BensonJun 25, 2022