Dejounte Murray, John Collins Trade Becoming More Realistic

Much to the dismay of Atlanta Hawks fans, the John Collins trade saga continues to drag on. Atlanta's front office let the 2022 NBA Draft pass without pulling the trigger on a deal that would have sent Collins, and three future first round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray.

Given the Hawks lack of salary cap flexibility, they will not be making any splashy free agency signings next week. So, if they want to improve their roster, it must be through trades. The good news is the trade talks between the Hawks and Spurs are far from dead. Here is the latest information we know.

Trae Young Coming in Klutch

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are interested in teaming up with each other. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past year, Trae Young has reached new levels of superstardom. Everything from his best-selling signature shoes, to the national ad campaigns, to being named All-NBA proves Young is HIM. The 23-year-old is a heavyweight in the league, and there is evidence that he's putting his thumb on the scale.

Thanks to internet sleuths, we know that Young and Murray recently followed each other on Twitter. Both All-Stars are represented by Klutch Sports Group which is arguably the most powerful sports agency in the NBA. Even better, there is reporting indicating that the two guards want to play beside each other.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report said on the podcast Please Don't Aggregate This, "I know that Dejounte (Murray) and Trae (Young) want to play together, or at least have interest in doing it."

Spurs Doing Due Diligence

John Collins has been the center of trade rumors for two seasons. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On the same podcast episode, Bleacher Report's Fischer said, "The Spurs are definitely doing intel on John (Collins) like I know that. They're calling around, asking about him."

That should come as no surprise. San Antonio's front office has engaged the Hawks in trade talks centering around Collins in the past. Not to mention, they showed serious interest in the high-flying power forward last summer when he hit restricted free agency.

Following the 2023-24 season, Murray will be an unrestricted free agent. Unless the trajectory of the franchise changes, San Antonio's front office will be hesitant to sign him to a max contract which he will almost surely garner from some team.

Dejounte Murray Trolling on Social Media

Dejounte Murray is having fun with the trade rumors. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Another reason why I believe there is real traction on the potential trade is Murray fanning the flames online. Since news broke of the trade talks on Wednesday night, the All-Star point guard has taken every opportunity to have fun with the situation.

Yesterday, we documented how Murray is using his social media account to turn desperate fans into detectives. Not only has he breathed life into the trade rumors by quote-tweeting reports, but he made sure to post photos and videos of himself working out in Atlanta over the past few days.

The ball is Atlanta's court. San Antonio's front office has given Hawks team president Travis Schlenk and general manager Landry Fields a clear asking price. To acquire Murray it will cost the Hawks Collins plus three first round draft picks aka the "Jrue Holiday package."

I've criticized Atlanta's front office for taking too conservative of an approach to team-building. It's clear they want to move on from Collins, and this is the perfect opportunity for the organization to move the power forward and improve the roster's weak spots. Will it happen? We will find out soon. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

