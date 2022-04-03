Skip to main content
Trae Young Outduels Kevin Durant. Hawks Beat Nets 122-115

The Hawks are now 41-37.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Summary

It was a playoff atmosphere in State Farm Arena tonight. Two teams featuring some of the most recognizable faces in the league fighting for Play-In Tournament seeding. To top it off, it was Quavo's birthday celebration.

Somehow, the game exceeded the hype. Kevin Durant went off for a career-high 55 points. Kyrie Irving provided an inefficient 31 points. The offensive outburst still wasn't enough to take down the Hawks.

Trae Young led the way with 36 points and 10 assists. Whereas the Nets relied solely on two players, the Hawks got a total team effort. Every player scored. However, the two Hawks with the least points were both starters - Kevin Huerter and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot both scored 5 points each.

As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, this game had major implications for the Play-In Tournament. The Hawks now have sole possession of the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, the Hawks would play the Cavaliers who they have owned this season.

Post-Game Interviews

When a reporter asked Nate McMillan if this is the team he had expected to see all season, the Hawks head coach took a careful approach. "This is the team we're seeing. And they're showing up at the right time. It's good to get into a rhythm this time of the season"

McMillan continued, "So five wins in a row for us. We seem to be playing in a good rhythm. We are starting to get healthy. And we want to continue to take this momentum into the next game."

"Dang man. Missed two free throws. Shouldn't be missing free throws man." Those were the first words out Trae Young's mouth as he sat down at the podium wearing a black mama hoodie designed by Vanessa Bryant.

Much like his coach, Young kept his cool after the big win. "We're playing some really good basketball right now. We're playing with a great pace. Playing hard, playing with energy, and just having fun. I think it's been good for us."

The Hawks have the next two days off before playing the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 36 PTS, 10 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 15 PTS, 10 REB

Danilo Gllinari - 15 PTS, 5 REB

Nets Leaders

Kevin Durant - 55 PTS, 7 REB

Kyrie Irving - 31 PTS, 6 AST

Andre Drummond - 8 PTS, 13 REB

Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) (left) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) react after the Hawks defeated the Nets at State Farm Arena.
