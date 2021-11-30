Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Trae Young Responds to Player of the Week Award
    Publish date:

    Trae Young Responds to Player of the Week Award

    The Atlanta Hawks point had strong words after receiving league honors.
    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks point had strong words after receiving league honors.

    It's no secret that the Atlanta Hawks fanbase feels slighted by the national media. Especially when it comes to the recognition which Trae Young deserves. His omission from the 2021 NBA All-Star Game (held in Atlanta) and All-NBA teams was pitiful. But it seems like the league is righting that wrong. Check out the news that broke yesterday:

    Did it just get chilly in here? 'Ice Trae' has been playing out of his mind this season, despite rules changes that were expected to hurt his game. Young didn't waste time hopping on Twitter. Here is what he said:

    You love to see it. Young is accomplishing big things on and off the court. He's the vanguard of a new generation and the future face of the NBA. In the words of our fearless leader, another day, another opportunity. 

    Trae Young Makes Huge Donation

    Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

    Trae Young, NBA Players Win In Julius Jones Case

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) sits on the bench prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young Reacts to League Award

    27 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
    News

    Latest News on Cam Reddish Wrist Injury

    20 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Depth Imperiled by Injuries

    22 hours ago
    New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) tries to get past Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Knicks Beat Hawks in Slugfest 99-90

    Nov 27, 2021
    New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
    News

    Hawks vs. Knicks: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 27, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) points to New York Knicks forward Reggie Bullock (25) after scoring in the first quarter during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Madison Square Garden.
    News

    Hawks vs. Knicks Preview: The Playoffs Rematch

    Nov 27, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) works around Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) in the first half at FedExForum.
    News

    Hawks Win 7 Straight. Ja Morant Injured

    Nov 26, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    Culture

    Trae Young Family Foundation Feeds Over 500 Families

    Nov 26, 2021