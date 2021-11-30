Trae Young Reacts to League Award

It's no secret that the Atlanta Hawks fanbase feels slighted by the national media. Especially when it comes to the recognition which Trae Young deserves. His omission from the 2021 NBA All-Star Game (held in Atlanta) and All-NBA teams was pitiful. But it seems like the league is righting that wrong. Check out the news that broke yesterday:

Did it just get chilly in here? 'Ice Trae' has been playing out of his mind this season, despite rules changes that were expected to hurt his game. Young didn't waste time hopping on Twitter. Here is what he said:

You love to see it. Young is accomplishing big things on and off the court. He's the vanguard of a new generation and the future face of the NBA. In the words of our fearless leader, another day, another opportunity.

