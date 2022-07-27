Trae Young & Anthony Edwards Star in Sprite Commercial

Skip to main content
Trae Young Stars in New Sprite Commercial

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Two NBA stars are back in the limelight with a new commercial.
The world just got a glimpse of a new Sprite commercial. The ad centers around Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. First, the two NBA players appeared in the Netflix movie Hustle, and now they are teaming up for soft drink commercials. Check out ClutchPoints' tweet below for the full video.

Last month, we covered how Young teased a new commercial with Sprite. Now fans finally get to see the finished product. Luckily, the 30-second advertisement lived up to the hype. Both young players have acting chops. Even better, this is only the beginning of Young's partnership with the soft drink company.

In March, Young and Sprite signed a major deal that made the rising star the newest face of their marketing campaigns. Young joins a shortlist of NBA players to start in Sprite commercials, such as Grant Hill, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and LeBron James.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards appear in new Sprite commercial.

Anthony Edwards guards Trae Young during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Between the movie, commercials, and the birth of his first child, Young has had quite the summer. The Hawks do not begin training camp for another two months, so 'Ice Trae' has plenty of more time to show out. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

