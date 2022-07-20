Trae Young Working Out with Stephen Curry's Shooting Coach

Skip to main content
Trae Young Trains with Stephen Curry's Shooting Coach

Trae Young 2.0 is on the way.

It is a rare occurrence, but there are some moments in life that you know will change the world. The Miracle On Ice, Muhammad Ali knocking out Sonny Liston, and now Trae Young training with Stephen Curry's shooting coach.

Earlier today, the Atlanta Hawks point guard posted a video of himself working out in the gym on social media. The caption read, "I mean the world’s in denial , but they all know where I’m headed for #UpANotch". The video of 'Ice Trae' working out will give fans goosebumps. But be warned, the Jack Harlow song "Churchill Downs" features some NSFW language.

Keen observers will spot Brandon Payne in the background throughout the professionally-made video. Payne is Curry's Personal Performance & Skill Coach. The basketball trainer has worked with the 4-time NBA Champion for over a decade.

Fans might wonder why Young is working with Curry's personal trainer. Last season, Young averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game and shot 38.2% from 3PT. The answer is two-part. First, Young's work ethic is legendary. Secondly, the Hawks traded for All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray earlier this month.

Young and Murray are ball-dominant guards, so one or both of them will be forced to play off the ball more next season. According to Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, Young has already been preparing to assume that role. 

There have been comparisons made between Young and Curry since the former was playing college ball at Oklahoma. But since arriving in the NBA, Young has had to carry the Hawks offensively. Among players averaging 25+ minutes per game, Young has the fourth-highest usage rate in the league.

Now that Young can trust another teammate with the ball while he goes and runs around screens, he will be shooting a lot more threes. Not only that, but his shooting percentages will likely increase as well. It is scary hours in Atlanta, and the rest of the NBA is in for a nightmare next season.

