Trae Young Shares His Thoughts on Hawks Playoff Chances

The Atlanta Hawks looked great in the first half of last night's game against the Boston Celtics. Inexplicably, they laid an egg in the third quarter, where they were outscored 31-13. It was just the latest embarrassing loss for a once-promising young team.

Following the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic said of the Hawks, "When you're up 15, and they lose one of the top two guys on the team, and if you're not able to win that game, you're not a good team."

It's hard to disagree with that blunt assessment. However, the team's leader, Trae Young, remains optimistic about his team's chances in the postseason. Check out the quote below.

"You put us in a series verse anybody, and we get to really analyze you. I feel like it's going to be tough to beat us, and we're not just an easy-out. I just want to be in the best position at the end of the year when it comes to that. Obviously, we got to win some more games to be in that position. But I feel like if we get guys back and get everyone healthy and on the same page, we're a dangerous team when we get guys going."

I admire Young's approach, but the odds of this team making the playoffs, much less playing well in a 7-game series, are quickly diminishing. The Hawks have a record of 29-32 and are clinging to the 10th and final play-in position. ESPN gives the team just a 47.4% chance of making the playoffs.

The Hawks next game is Thursday night in Atlanta against the Chicago Bulls. As always, we will keep you updated with breaking news, highlights, and analysis. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

